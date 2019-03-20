Fifty-two of the top spellers — from 52 schools across Nassau and Suffolk counties — will compete Wednesday in the Long Island Regional Scripps Spelling Bee at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

The students will compete from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pless Center for Performing Arts in O’Connor Hall. The winner of the Final Local Bee will receive an expenses-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 26-31, with the finals on May 30.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is facilitating this year's Long Island competition with support from Discover Long Island and St. Joseph’s, but this is a temporary solution.

The Bee had been sponsored by Hofstra University in Hempstead since 2012, but school officials there said scheduling conflicts prevented them from hosting the Bee this year. For 2020 and beyond, organizers are looking for a new host and sponsor.

The 52 spellers were selected from 109 schools. Winners from those school spelling bees completed a 50-word online test to determine who advanced to the Final Local Bee on March 20. The contest is open to students up to grade eight.

A total of 137 schools from across Nassau and Suffolk counties participated last year, according to Scripps.

Last year, 41 students took part in Hofstra’s regional bee, which for the second year in a row was won by Ryan Himmelsbach of Paul J. Gelinas Junior High School in the Three Village school district. The National Bee, last June, was won by Karthik Nemmani of McKinney, Texas, who received a trophy and more than $40,000 in cash and prizes, according to The Associated Press.