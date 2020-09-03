TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Four Long Island superintendents say their schools are safe to reopen

Medford Elementary School and other campuses in the

Medford Elementary School and other campuses in the Patchogue-Medford School District will be safe for students and staff when classes begin, said Superintendent Donna Jones. Credit: Heather Walsh

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A group of Long Island superintendents Wednesday said their employees have worked tirelessly for months and are ready to welcome back students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Donna Jones, superintendent of the Patchogue-Medford School District, said getting to the point of allowing students and teachers back in the classroom required painstaking attention to detail.

“We drilled down to the point where we worked with our facilities director, our business official, to actually work with the custodians to measure the space in every single room in accordance with the Department of Health guidance, and to ensure that we had the six feet of distancing within every single classroom,” she said.

Jones was one of four Long Island superintendents who participated Wednesday night in a Zoom panel hosted by the Long Island Latino Teachers Association. The group addressed whether their districts were prepared to reopen and also spoke about security measures, access to technology and other challenges.

About 420,000 students in 124 districts across Long Island are scheduled to return to their public schools this month in person or remotely. The largest wave of reopenings is scheduled for Tuesday through Sept. 10, with other systems starting Sept. 14. 

More than 50% of students in the Huntington Union Free School District are Latino, which means school staff must be prepared to keep parents who predominantly speak Spanish informed of every development, said Superintendent James Polansky.

“On any given day,” he said, students and staff will have to fill out a form asking if they’ve had a fever or been near someone infected with the coronavirus. Another question posed will be whether they’ve recently been to a restricted state where the pandemic is surging.

“We have to make sure in terms of language access that every member of our community is able to communicate readily and easily,” Polansky said. “Because, obviously, all it takes is one positive case to shut down a classroom and potentially shut down a school.”

The pandemic has prompted major changes so schools can safely open. Changes include alternating class schedules on a massive scale, with half of students attending one day, then remaining home the following day. That change will help maintain proper social distancing, officials said.

In some high schools, students will carry three-sided plastic sneeze shields from class to class.

Superintendents on the panel Wednesday said they were overwhelmed but also thankful for what their teachers and staff have done to reopen.

Kishore Kuncham, superintendent of the Freeport Union School District, said staff are working last-minute to accommodate parents.

He said one of the school system’s biggest challenges has been parents continuing to request remote learning.

“Although we had a deadline of August 10th," Kuncham said, "the requests continue to pour in."

Jones acknowledged how the uncertainty of the moment can cause apprehension. But, she said, the pandemic can also lead to positive changes.

“In a whole new world, there are some ways we can re-imagine what we do that we never had the opportunity to change so quickly,” Jones said. “We are ready to go.”

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Latest Long Island News

Islip High School's classes will still begin on Islip High School teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Letter carrier Henry Lamont Salley, of Roosevelt, has These Long Islanders have their work cut out for them
Homes on Crestwood Road. Once an equestrian community, Bohemia praised for its 'real hometown feel'
(foreground l-r) Valerie St. Bernard, founder and president Lindenhurst nonprofit gets $1.5M grant to aid anti-drug efforts
Lab Technologist Fardous Choudhury places COVID-19 antibody tests Northwell Health lab ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity ahead of fall
Lesli Hiller and her father, John Hiller, read Stranger's 1918 diary resonates during the pandemic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search