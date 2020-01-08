The parents of four black high school students have filed a federal suit against the Longwood Central School District after a high school science teacher created a slideshow that featured a picture of a gorilla, followed by an image of the boys, with the captions "Monkey See" and "Monkey Do."

The $12 million lawsuit, which was served on the school district Wednesday, alleges that the administration of Longwood High School pressured and threatened to suspend one of the students after he shot a video of the PowerPoint presentation on his phone and then commented about it on social media.

Attorney John Ray, who represents the four students and their parents, called the photos compiled and displayed by the teacher "outrageously offensive." Ray said the images "insulted and humiliated" the young men, who range in age from 16 to 18 and are all honors students at the school.

"This is not just a case of racism," Ray said at a news conference in Miller Place. "This is a case of someone asserting racial inferiority of African American people."

The Longwood Central School District declined to comment about the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.

Ray has asked MaryEllen Elia, commissioner of the State Department of Education, to investigate the conduct of the school's administration and to order the suspension, and potential termination, of the teachers involved in the slideshow. The department did not immediatly respond to a request for comment.

The pictures, taken during a Nov. 5 trip to the Bronx Zoo, were shown to students from an advanced zoology class Dec. 20, right before December break. In the second picture, the students stand one behind each other in size order with their hands on each other's shoulders or heads.

Ray contends the photo was intended to look similar to "The March of Progress," a commonly used illustration that intends to show 25 million years of human evolution, with man evolving over time from apes to Homo sapiens.

In a statement Monday, the district conceded the photo and caption were "culturally insensitive" but said the teacher — whom they did not identify — did not intend to mock the black students. The statement said the teacher previously made photo slideshows from zoo trips with similar "Monkey See, Monkey Do" captions featuring white students.

"For the past several years, the high school teacher has taken a similar photo for use in a classroom PowerPoint presentation," said the statement, which indicated that the teacher has undergone sensitivity training. "This particular photo was an unfortunate lapse of judgment. Without the intent of doing so, the photo was taken without fully understanding the sensitivity or the hurt it may have caused and reminds us that we must be more aware of the feelings of our multicultural population."

The four boys pictured in the photo, who each attended the news conference, have been encouraged by the administration not to return to the science class since the incident, according to the parents.