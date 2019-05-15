BUDGET

SPENDING $88,035,308, a 3.33 percent increase from the current $85,199,343.

TAX LEVY 2.26 percent increase, from $67,341,013 to $68,865,638. This is equal to the district’s 2.26 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1 percent contractual increase and an average 3 percent step increase. The proposed budget adds one kindergarten teacher and two special education teacher positions. It also funds a new director of guidance, the full-time-equivalent of 1.5 social workers and 1.25 FTE reading teacher positions. The spending plan includes a new enrichment program in grades three through five; implementation of the Teachers College Reading and Writing program at the elementary and middle school levels; and a new forensics science course at the high school.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes the district to spend $473,000 from its technology replacement fund to purchase instructional technology devices and continue the cycle of device replacements. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 3 authorizes spending $2.45 million from a building renovation, improvement, upgrade and equipment fund reserve for roofing and bathroom replacement and renovation at Lynbrook High School, bathroom replacement and renovation at North Middle School and elevator construction at Marion Street Elementary School. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lynbrook High School, North Middle School and South Middle School. www.lynbrookschools.org

CANDIDATES

Dana Franklin, Danielle Longo and incumbents William Belmont and Heather Hanson are running for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.

William Belmont

BACKGROUND Belmont, 53, was reared in the district and graduated from Lynbrook High in 1984. He moved back to the community 18 years ago. A self-employed investigative attorney, he has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from The George Washington University and a law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University. He is a member of the district's health and safety and policy committees. He is a volunteer varsity football coach at Lynbrook High School, and also coaches local youth lacrosse and a basketball program for children with special needs. His two children attend district schools. Belmont was elected to the school board 12 years ago, serving as its president for the last four years.

KEY ISSUE “I stand by the accomplishments of the district. We’re upgrading our facilities with a bond issue that we passed, which shows the support of the community. Our high school kids are getting into great colleges, and we’re helping kids that are looking to transition from high school to the workforce.”

Dana Franklin

BACKGROUND Franklin, 38, is a lifelong district resident who graduated from Lynbrook High in 1998. She has a bachelor's degree in health and a master's degree in physical therapy, both from the University of Hartford in Connecticut. Franklin works as a pediatric physical therapist in the Mineola school district. She has three children, two of whom attend Lynbrook public schools and one who attends a private prekindergarten program in the district because the district doesn’t have a pre-K program. Franklin co-chairs the Compact committee at Lynbrook North Middle School and is a former class mom at the Lynbrook Kindergarten Center and West End Elementary School. She is a volunteer coach for the Mineola team for the Victory Challenge-Nassau County Empire Games for the Physically Challenged. This is her first run for the school board.

KEY ISSUE “I’m running because I have three small kids, and I feel it’s important to be involved in their future education. I grew up here and decided to raise my family here, and I’m invested in keeping this community strong.”

Heather Hanson

BACKGROUND Hanson, 51, has lived in the district for 16 years. She is a professional fundraiser and grant writer for nonprofit organizations, and currently works with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island. Hanson earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Maine in Orono. She is active in the high school PTA and is a member of Parents and Friends of Lynbrook Music and the Friends of Robotics, which raise funds for district programs. She also is in the district’s Special Education PTA. Hanson is a former Girl Scouts leader in Lynbrook and a former Sunday school teacher at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lynbrook. Her two children attend district schools. She was elected to the school board six years ago.

KEY ISSUE “If you look at the past six years of the district, there’s a lot we’ve done, and we’ve made some really important strides in different areas, from things going on inside the classroom to enhancing our buildings. Now we need to focus on maintaining that high level but staying within the tax cap.”

Danielle Longo

BACKGROUND Longo, 49, has lived in the district for 16 years. She earned a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from St. John’s University in Queens and a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville. Longo works as a senior medical science liaison at AstraZeneca, a global pharmaceutical company. From 2003 to 2011, she was a clinical faculty member in the physical assistant program at St. John’s and an adjunct faculty member in the physician assistant program at Hofstra University. Longo has two children, one of whom graduated last year and one who attends a district public school. She is an active member of the Lynbrook PTA and serves as co-chair of the Compact committee at Lynbrook North Middle School. Longo previously was the Lynbrook Kindergarten Center liaison and a corresponding secretary at West End Elementary School. This is her first run for the school board.

KEY ISSUE "I think it’s important that we do everything we can to provide the kids with the foundation for a successful future. I have been involved at the PTA level for many years, and I want the opportunity to give back more to this community.”