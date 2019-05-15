TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Malverne

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
Print

BUDGET

SPENDING $58,774,402, a 2.89 percent increase from the current $57,123,216.

TAX LEVY 2.98 percent increase, from $43,067,052 to $44,352,420. This is less than the district’s 3.6 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1 percent teacher salary increase beginning in February and an average 2.67 percent step increase. Cuts the equivalent of 6.7 teacher positions and five custodial or clerical staff, with reduction of one student psychological/counseling position.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes the district to spend $400,000 from a capital reserve fund on school building improvements, renovations and alterations. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Howard T. Herber Middle School. www. malverne.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Josephine Bottitta is running unopposed for the post, elected by seat. The term is four years.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Contractors work overnight at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Saul Agraz Morales, 20, of West Hempstead, has Cops: LI man charged in senior scam
There is a slight chance of more showers Forecast: Partly sunny, 70s for first round of PGA
Long Beach is banking on its new marketing Long Beach launches ads to boost tourism
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search