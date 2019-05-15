BUDGET

SPENDING $58,774,402, a 2.89 percent increase from the current $57,123,216.

TAX LEVY 2.98 percent increase, from $43,067,052 to $44,352,420. This is less than the district’s 3.6 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1 percent teacher salary increase beginning in February and an average 2.67 percent step increase. Cuts the equivalent of 6.7 teacher positions and five custodial or clerical staff, with reduction of one student psychological/counseling position.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes the district to spend $400,000 from a capital reserve fund on school building improvements, renovations and alterations. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Howard T. Herber Middle School. www. malverne.k12.ny.us

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Josephine Bottitta is running unopposed for the post, elected by seat. The term is four years.