Manhasset, Syosset students win YoungArts awards

Two Nassau County students were among 153 finalists nationwide for awards in visual, literary and performing arts.

Dylan Wu of Manhasset Secondary School and Spencer Rubin of Syosset High School were Long Island's sole finalists in the National YoungArts Foundation's 2020 YoungArts Competition. The finalist designation is the organization's highest honor.

As finalists, they were invited to attend National YoungArts Week in Miami, which included master classes and workshops from leading artists in January. They also are eligible to be nominated to become U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

This year's finalists represented the top 2% of applications across 10 artistic disciplines. Wu and Rubin, who play the cello and oboe, respectively, were among 21 finalists in the Classical music discipline.

"I'm truly humbled to be considered among the top young artists in the country," Wu said. "This honor reflects years of hard work and dedication, but more importantly, it recognizes the continued support of my teachers, family and friends with whom I share this award."

Finalists were selected through a blind adjudication process and are eligible for exclusive fellowships, symposia and residencies.

"This group of emerging talent represents the inspiring potential of the next generation of artists," said the foundation's board chair, Sarah Arison.