TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Manhasset, Syosset students win YoungArts awards

Dylan Wu, third from left, a sophomore at

Dylan Wu, third from left, a sophomore at Manhasset Secondary School, was named a finalist in the classical music discipline of the National YoungArts Foundation's 2020 Competition. He is pictured with the Manhasset Board of Education and Manhasset Superintendent Vincent Butera, second from left. Credit: Manhasset School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Two Nassau County students were among 153 finalists nationwide for awards in visual, literary and performing arts.

Dylan Wu of Manhasset Secondary School and Spencer Rubin of Syosset High School were Long Island's sole finalists in the National YoungArts Foundation's 2020 YoungArts Competition. The finalist designation is the organization's highest honor.

As finalists, they were invited to attend National YoungArts Week in Miami, which included master classes and workshops from leading artists in January. They also are eligible to be nominated to become U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

This year's finalists represented the top 2% of applications across 10 artistic disciplines. Wu and Rubin, who play the cello and oboe, respectively, were among 21 finalists in the Classical music discipline. 

"I'm truly humbled to be considered among the top young artists in the country," Wu said. "This honor reflects years of hard work and dedication, but more importantly, it recognizes the continued support of my teachers, family and friends with whom I share this award."

Finalists were selected through a blind adjudication process and are eligible for exclusive fellowships, symposia and residencies. 

"This group of emerging talent represents the inspiring potential of the next generation of artists," said the foundation's board chair, Sarah Arison. 

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

An official with Catholic Health Services said a Cuomo: 3 more people in Nassau test positive for coronavirus
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder discusses the DA: 5 in Chilean theft crew charged in North Shore burglaries
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has proposed legislation to Cuomo fast-track for green energy projects gets pushback
A 42-year-old Uniondale man has tested positive for School district on alert after coronavirus diagnosis
Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said at a symposium King: Threat of NY terrorist attack remains strong
Franklin D. Ventura, 25, of Brentwood, went without Sick leave for all? Cuomo proposal would mandate it
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search