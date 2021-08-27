Manhasset school board names acting superintendent

The Manhasset school board named an acting superintendent Thursday night — Gaurav Passi, the district's head of curriculum, instruction and personnel.

Passi, an assistant superintendent, will "provide the executive leadership to day-to-day operations," said school board president Pat Aitken at the beginning of the board's meeting, reading from a statement.

Vincent Butera, the district's superintendent since 2017, has remained on leave since May over a former subordinate’s substantiated allegations of sexual harassment.

Passi, along with Deputy Superintendent Rosemary Johnson and Assistant Superintendent Allison Rushforth, have shared the role of acting superintendent.

When asked during public comments on Zoom about Butera's job status, Aitken said: "We’re not at liberty to comment any further. You’re asking about things that are confidential and personal."

Before Butera went on leave, the school board had faced accusations from critics that they had attempted to keep the matter secret, leaving the superintendent in charge.

An independent investigator found that Butera violated the district’s sexual harassment policy with too-frequent visits to the subordinate’s classroom, unsolicited hugs and other unwanted attention.

The board’s initial decision to leave Butera in charge led to students walking out and teacher protests demanding his ouster.

The school board, in a May public letter announcing Butera’s leave, did not state whether he was leaving voluntarily, nor if he was still being paid.

Butera addressed the allegations during a May school board meeting.

"Despite my intent," he said at the time, "the independent counsel did find that my attention was perceived by the complainant as unwelcome and therefore a violation of district policy."

The investigation remained confidential until it was leaked to the local press.

While Butera, who according to his LinkedIn profile had been superintendent since July 2017, was not present during the school board meeting Thursday, his supporters attended.

"My gut tells me he’s the right person to bring us to the future and he went through what we went through last year with us and I think he should be back," said Bill Mitaritonna, a Manhasset resident, who is a social studies teacher at Half Hollow Hills West High School in Dix Hills.