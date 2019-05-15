BUDGET

SPENDING $99,497,241, a 3.25 percent increase from the current $96,369,935.

TAX LEVY 2.99 percent increase, from $86,421,243 to $89,003,370. This is equal to the district’s 2.99 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 0.75 percent salary increase and an average step increase of 1.75 percent. Adds seven teachers and 4.25 other staff members. The proposed budget funds, among other things, full-time counselors at each elementary school; a literary specialist to support a literacy program for kindergarten through second grade; resources and supplies for special curriculum, including grade four's "Project Lead The Way;" expansion of technology, with purchase of more Chromebooks; and restoration of elementary field trips to one per grade.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes the district to spend up to $5.83 million to undertake building improvement projects next school year at Munsey Park Elementary School, Shelter Rock Elementary School and Manhasset Secondary School. Munsey Park’s improvements include reconstruction and reconfiguration of classroom, office and multipurpose room stage spaces to create additional full-size classrooms, teaching and meeting spaces. Shelter Rock’s improvements include reconstruction of existing locker room and office space to create a new security vestibule and reconstruction of an existing loading dock space. The secondary school’s improvements include the creation of a security vestibule at the gymnasium entrance, construction of a three-stop elevator to facilitate access by the physically challenged, and reconstruction and reconfiguration of the second floor of the middle school’s wing to create a social and emotional learning and support center to house pupil personnel services. Approval of the proposition does not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Manhasset High School. www.manhassetschools.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Christine Monterosso and Regina Rule are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.