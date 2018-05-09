TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Manhasset school district

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

VOTING

6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Manhasset High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $96,369,935 budget for 2018-19, a 2.64 percent increase from the current $93,890,748. The tax levy would increase 2.99 percent, from $83,908,381 to $86,421,243.

This increase equals the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.99 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise 2.92 percent, from $12,829 to $13,203, with those amounts based on 2017-18 adjusted base proportions, the district said.

The proposed budget would provide a 1 percent contractual raise in teachers’ salaries and an average step increase of 1.75 percent.

It would add the full-time equivalent of 3.94 teachers and staff, divided among reading teachers at Munsey Park and Shelter Rock elementary schools, technology teachers, teacher assistants to support the high school’s science research program, and an additional English as a New Language teacher, as well as others. The spending plan also has partial FTE additions toward a fine-arts administrator and an assistant superintendent for human resources.

The proposed budget includes addition of a comprehensive literacy program called Teachers College Reading and Writing Project to begin in kindergarten in the coming school year, an AP computer science principles course, an AP Capstone diploma program, a principles of engineering course, an applied physics course, and advanced courses in drawing, painting, and music theory/keyboard harmony.

The district also would expand Project Lead the Way STEM initiatives at the elementary, middle and high schools, extend its 1:1 Chromebook initiative to grades 3-4, provide students in grades 3-8 with a Chromebook, and give students in grades 9-12 access to Chromebooks in English Language Arts and social studies.

Voters will decide a proposition to establish a capital reserve fund of up to $10 million, funded over a 10-year term, for districtwide capital projects, improvements, renovations and construction. It would be funded generally through the transfer of surplus money, if any, from the district’s general fund.

District website:

manhassetschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Ann Marie Curd and Carlo Prinzo are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

The Bethpage Water District and tower. Bethpage Water to shut three sites over plume concerns
Gabrielle Anzalone, 18, a senior at Lindenhurst High Teen disciplined for gun walkout runs for school board
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie at the Capitol in Assembly to vet AG candidates in public
Bryan and Helen Savage, Comsewogue High School's Prom king and queen fall in love… 8 years later
State Sen. Elaine Phillips, seen on Jan. 12, GOP women: Schneiderman should donate funds
Retired Hempstead Village Police Chief James Russo, 72, Ex-police, fire chief who battled gangs dies