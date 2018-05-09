Manhasset school district

VOTING

6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Manhasset High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $96,369,935 budget for 2018-19, a 2.64 percent increase from the current $93,890,748. The tax levy would increase 2.99 percent, from $83,908,381 to $86,421,243.

This increase equals the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.99 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise 2.92 percent, from $12,829 to $13,203, with those amounts based on 2017-18 adjusted base proportions, the district said.

The proposed budget would provide a 1 percent contractual raise in teachers’ salaries and an average step increase of 1.75 percent.

It would add the full-time equivalent of 3.94 teachers and staff, divided among reading teachers at Munsey Park and Shelter Rock elementary schools, technology teachers, teacher assistants to support the high school’s science research program, and an additional English as a New Language teacher, as well as others. The spending plan also has partial FTE additions toward a fine-arts administrator and an assistant superintendent for human resources.

The proposed budget includes addition of a comprehensive literacy program called Teachers College Reading and Writing Project to begin in kindergarten in the coming school year, an AP computer science principles course, an AP Capstone diploma program, a principles of engineering course, an applied physics course, and advanced courses in drawing, painting, and music theory/keyboard harmony.

The district also would expand Project Lead the Way STEM initiatives at the elementary, middle and high schools, extend its 1:1 Chromebook initiative to grades 3-4, provide students in grades 3-8 with a Chromebook, and give students in grades 9-12 access to Chromebooks in English Language Arts and social studies.

Voters will decide a proposition to establish a capital reserve fund of up to $10 million, funded over a 10-year term, for districtwide capital projects, improvements, renovations and construction. It would be funded generally through the transfer of surplus money, if any, from the district’s general fund.

District website:

manhassetschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Ann Marie Curd and Carlo Prinzo are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.