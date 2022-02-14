The Manhasset school board is set to vote Monday night on a separation agreement with Superintendent Vincent Butera, who was placed on paid administrative leave nine months ago following a sexual harassment investigation.

Under the agreement, Butera would resign on July 11 but continue to receive his full annual pay — $286,844 — until his contract ends in June 2023.

After July, the district will stop paying for his benefits, according to the agreement. Butera will receive biweekly salary payments for 2022-23, though the amount would be subject to mitigation if he obtains employment.

In a statement posted on district's website, school officials said the personnel matter remained confidential, in part, to protect the privacy of those involved.

"Dr. Butera took a voluntary leave in May 2021 with the expectation that he would return, and the hope that his absence would quell the crisis and restore a semblance of normalcy," the statement read. " … With the passage of time, both Dr. Butera and the District have mutually agreed that it is now best to put this chapter behind us."

Butera, superintendent of the 3,000-student district since 2017, was accused by a former subordinate of unsolicited hugs, too-frequent visits to her classroom, and other unwanted attention. He was found to have violated the district’s sexual harassment policy after an investigation that concluded in November 2020.

Newsday requested a copy of the investigation’s report through a Freedom of Information Law request, but the district has declined to release it.

The school board already had appointed the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum, Gaurav Passi, to be the acting superintendent, and a former Garden City schools administrator to fill in for Passi.

The investigation report, which was leaked to and first reported by The Manhasset Press, led to student walkouts and teacher protests demanding his removal last May. In the months that followed when Butera remained on leave, those in support of him repeatedly asked officials to reinstate him during board meetings.

Board members have said little publicly other than that they are not in a position to comment.

"The inability of the Board to comment on these confidential matters and the notoriety created by the [Manhasset Press] article resulted in a very heated reaction in the school community," read the statement from the school board.

"Regrettably, some of that reaction was based on speculation rather than fact, and certain statements made by some individuals in the public domain regarding Dr. Butera’s reputation and character were uninformed," it continued.