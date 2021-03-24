Uniondale headmaster resigns after allegedly ordering student to kneel during apology

The white headmaster of a Catholic grammar school in Uniondale who allegedly forced an 11-year-old Black student to kneel while he apologized to a teacher has resigned, school officials said.

John Holian, the longtime head of St. Martin de Porres Marianist School, has decided to step down amid an outcry over the alleged incident, the Marianist Brothers said.

"St. Martin de Porres Marianist School has accepted the resignation of our former headmaster," the school said in a letter to parents. "The leadership of St. Martin de Porres Marianist School continues to review the incident in question to ensure that it is never repeated again in any form. It is important to assure students, parents, and faculty that this incident does not reflect our long, established value of respect for the individual or the established protocols regarding student-related issues."

Holian will be replaced immediately by Shawn Lisa Torres, a licensed clinical social worker and a certified school administrator whose own children attend the school.

The sixth-grade boy was taken to Holian’s office after an incident in late February in which an English teacher tore up a worksheet he was working on, said Trisha Paul, the boy’s mother.

"I felt as though he instructed him to kneel because he was Black," said Paul, who described her son as Haitian American.

The class was supposed to be reading a text together, but her son, Trayson, instead started working on the paper since he had already done the reading, she said.

She initially did not believe her son was forced to kneel, but Holian confirmed it, she said.

She said Holian told her in a meeting this month that a Nigerian father had once brought his son to the school and instructed him to kneel while apologizing, since that is commonly how people in parts of African express their sincerity. Holian told her he did not feel the apology would be sincere enough unless her son knelt, she said.

"I was confused because I saw no relevance. My son is not Nigerian," she said.

Holian could not be reached for comment.



