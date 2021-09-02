Six Islip Middle School students refuse to wear masks, are escorted away

Six students at Islip Middle School refused to wear masks Thursday morning and were escorted to a room where they were watched over by a security guard, according to school officials and police.

Islip Superintendent Dennis O’Hara said the students arrived at the school without proper face coverings, which he noted was a violation of a mandate issued by the state Department of Health.

A growing number of districts across Long Island have announced they are enforcing mask mandates, after state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa on Tuesday warned Locust Valley's school board that it could face "consequences" if it stuck with plans to make masks optional. The warning came during a time when COVID-19 infection rates are rising again, along with disputes over student masking.

Rosa's letter delivered to the Locust Valley district concluded: "It is my expectation that the board will set an example for its students by following the law. If not, however, you have been fairly warned of the potential consequences."

The consequences are that board members could be ousted and the school district could have its financial aid withheld by the state.

The students in Islip were escorted to a room, where they stayed with a school security guard, according to Suffolk County police. Police said they responded at 9:50 a.m. at the request of one of the student’s parents who had requested documentation of the occurrence.

O’Hara said in a statement, "As discussed with our community previously, any district student who does not adhere to the mask mandate will be brought to an alternative location where students are advised to either put on a mask or wait for their parent/guardian to pick them up. The safety and well-being of our students and staff continues to be a top priority."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It's unclear what happened to the students afterward. The district refused to say.

The incident created a wave of outrage on the Facebook page of the Moms for Change-Nassau County. The group opposes mandatory masking in schools. A posting on the incident had received more than 160 comments on Thursday afternoon.

Hours after Rosa's letter arrived at Locust Valley, the board called an afternoon session and voted to observe the state's masking mandate by a vote of five in favor, one opposed and one abstaining. The board had attempted to pass the policy change the previous day but fell one vote short of a majority.

The board's reversal on Tuesday complies with an order issued by state Health Commissioner Howard A. Zucker on Aug. 27, requiring masks to be worn by students, teachers and other staff within school buildings.

"The board is disturbed that the commissioner of health made this determination," said Brian Nolan, president of Locust Valley's board, who voted with the majority. "However, the board is not in a position to violate the mandate."

Some other Long Island districts also had to reverse board decisions.

Massapequa, for example, initially decided in mid-August that masks would be encouraged— but not required — of students and staff. The district eventually switched to requiring masks after the state Health Department issued its ruling, but announced that it was retaining a law firm to look into options.

In a letter addressed to local residents on Monday, Massapequa's superintendent, Lucille Iconis, declared that shifting state guidance over face coverings had left many in the community "frustrated, concerned and confused."

Iconis asked for residents' "patience and cooperation as we continue to safeguard the health of our students and staff as they return to full in-person learning on Sept. 9th."

In Farmingdale, which started classes Thursday, Superintendent Paul Defendini voiced hope for community cooperation, despite public concerns over state masking mandates that the district recently agreed to follow.

"I am fully aware that this recent news will likely cause concern in this great community," Defendini wrote. "I remain hopeful that we can all work together to create the best environment for our students."

Sayville's school district, which opens next week, posted a school-opening plan on its website Thursday that complies with the state's masking mandate. The website cites a statement by Gov. Kathy Hochul that she believes it's important to start with the mandate, but is willing to eventually roll back restrictions on a regional basis, depending on local data.

"We are striving to return to normal school activities as much as possible," Superintendent John Stimmel said. "It's going to be more normal, but we're not back to normal yet."