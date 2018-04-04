Four Massapequa school board members Wednesday night distanced themselves from a post on a local Facebook group page that depicts a survivor of the Florida school shooting in a Hitler Youth uniform.

“This posting was insensitive, it was offensive, it was disturbing,” board member Maryanne Fisher said at a special board meeting at Massapequa High School, referring to the image that shows Florida high school student David Hogg’s face.

Hogg, 17, is a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of fatally shooting 17 students and staff on Feb. 14. In the weeks since the massacre, Hogg has been outspoken in supporting stricter gun-control legislation.

Hogg could not be reached for comment.

The meme, posted in the closed group, has caused days of controversy in the district.

Board president Timothy Taylor said the board called the special meeting “to let the community know what our position is on this particular incident.”

About a half-hour into the meeting, Fisher called for the board to go into executive session “to discuss the appointment of special counsel to address the posting.”

The board members returned about 50 minutes later.

They did not make an announcement.

In the Facebook post, Hogg’s head is superimposed on that of a young man depicted in a 1940s-era postcard that carries the German words for “officers of tomorrow.” That and other Nazi imagery are easily found on the internet.

A state Education Department official said the agency had received several emails from Massapequa residents about the image.