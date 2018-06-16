Integrity, preparedness and taking responsibility for your actions must be the cornerstones of a military career, the nation’s top defense chief said Saturday in Kings Point.

“Always know where your boots are. Always be ready,” U.S. Defense Secretary James N. Mattis said at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s commencement ceremony.

He also urged graduates to “always run the ethical midfield . . . You have to be men and women of integrity and courage.”

USMMA conferred 191 degrees on Saturday and marked the 75th anniversary of the academy’s founding during World War II.

While Mattis spent more than 40 years in the Marines, his father was a merchant mariner from 1935 to 1949. He was appointed defense secretary on Jan. 20, 2017, the same day that Donald Trump became president.

Mattis enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve at age 18 and was commissioned a second lieutenant upon graduating from Central Washington University in 1971. He commanded Marine units in Iraq in 1991, in Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2011, terrorist attacks and in Iraq again in 2003.

Besides his battlefield experience, Mattis held a number of leadership roles in the Pentagon, NATO and U.S. Central Command. He retired from the Marine Corps in 2013 and worked at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution until joining the Trump administration.

Mattis told USMMA graduates on Saturday to “keep your integrity, take responsibility for all that you do.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Another commencement speaker was Capt. Nancy L. Wagner, a 1978 USMMA graduate, and one of the first women admitted to the academy in 1974.

Wagner, who is considered a pioneering merchant mariner, became the nation’s first female ship pilot in 1990. She retired in 2015 and has been recognized by the academy’s alumni association.

“When opportunity comes, seize it,” Wagner told the graduates Saturday. “Control your own destiny.”

Saturday’s commencement ceremony will likely be the last for Rear Adm. James A. Helis as USMMA superintendent. In May, he was selected for the top job at the U.S. Maritime Administration in Washington, the agency that oversees the academy.

As the 12th USMMA superintendent, Helis’ tenure was marked by clashes with the powerful alumni association, millions of dollars in renovations to facilities and piers, and criticism of the school’s handling of sexual-misconduct cases. In terms of the latter, officials have said they are working to implement reforms that strengthen reporting mechanisms and improve student safety.

USMMA is one of five federal service academies. It prepares students for jobs in transportation and defense.

In return for a tuition-free education, graduates commit to five years of active duty in a branch of the U.S. armed forces, or five years in the maritime industry along with eight years in a U.S. military reserve unit. About one-third of USMMA graduates enter the armed services as commissioned officers.