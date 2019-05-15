Mattituck-Cutchogue

BUDGET

SPENDING $40,784,048, a .26 percent increase from the current $40,676,947.

TAX LEVY 1.9 percent increase, from $36,163,125 to $36,850,048. This is within the district’s 2.52 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 0.6 percent average raise and an average step increase of 2.38 percent. A general education elementary school teacher will be laid off; two teacher assistant positions will go unfilled because there is no demand. The proposed budget adds an English as a New Language community liaison and transfers a sixth-grade teacher to coach science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) for grades K-6. Adds an AP environmental course and 13 elective courses.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes spending up to $1,960,000 on door and hardware replacement, security upgrades and cafeteria air conditioning upgrades. The money would come from capital reserves at no additional cost to taxpayers.

Proposition 3 authorizes spending up to $1,600,000 on a new synthetic turf field with dugouts, fencing and walkways. That money would also come from reserves, so it would not increase the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mattituck Jr. Sr. High School. www.mufsd.com

CANDIDATES

Three candidates for two at-large seats: incumbent Sarah Hassildine, Jennifer Anderson and George Haase. Hassildine was appointed by the board to fill a vacant seat. The candidate who receives the highest number of votes will serve May 21, 2019, through June 30, 2022. The candidate who receives the second highest number of votes will serve July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022.

Sarah Hassildine

BACKGROUND Hassildine, 51, has lived in the district 32 years. She is director of a digital marketing company. Hassildine grew up in upstate Mt. Morris. She graduated from Genesee Community College in Batavia with an associate degree in business management in 1989. One child graduated from district schools. She was elected to her first board of education term in 2012-2015 and was appointed to the board last year to fill an empty seat. She serves on the district’s culture and diversity, curriculum and technology, and buildings and grounds committees.

KEY ISSUE “One of our big goals is to keep improving security in our district,” Hassildine said. In recent years, she said, the district has added security staff and cameras, and are investigating card locks.

Jennifer Anderson

BACKGROUND Anderson, 39, has lived in the district 12 years. She teaches middle school Spanish. Anderson grew up in Montauk. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2002 with a bachelor of arts in international business and Spanish. She graduated from Dowling College in 2005 with a master of science in adolescent education. She graduated from Stony Brook University in 2009 with a degree in educational leadership. She has two children in district schools. Anderson is a PTA member and Little League coach, and she interviews Georgetown University candidates through the university’s alumni admissions program. This is her first run for the school board.

KEY ISSUE The district is getting little New York State aid and student enrollment is lower than it has been in the past, she said. In that environment, the district must maintain existing programs and try to stay under the state-mandated tax cap. “We’ll consolidate where we need to, while providing more opportunities to increase student achievement.”

George Haase

Haase did not respond to requests for background and issues statements.