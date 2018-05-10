Mattituck-Cutchogue school district

VOTING

3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Mattituck Junior/Senior High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $40,676,947 budget for 2018-2019, a 0.22 percent decrease from the current $40,765,316. The tax levy would increase by 0.15 percent, from $36,109,638 to $36,163,125.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 0.97 percent, so a simple majority vote will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase by 0.54 percent, from $4,832 to $4,858.

The proposed budget includes an average salary increase of 0.60 percent and a step increase of 2.2 percent for teachers.

The proposed budget would cut 10 staff positions while adding one foreign language teacher and one security guard. Of those 10 positions, five are teachers and five are noninstructional personnel. Two of the teaching jobs are being cut through attrition and three of the teaching jobs are being cut through “excessing,” a term a district official described as similar to a layoff except the teachers will have a “seven year period of being asked back if the position is reinstated for any reason.”

Voters also will be asked to approve a proposition establishing a 10-year, $6 million capital reserve fund that will cover districtwide renovations and improvements to facilities and equipment. Money for this fund would be transferred from other reserves and general fund surplus. There would be no additional cost to the taxpayer, the district says.

District website:

www.mufsd.com

THE CANDIDATES: Incumbents Douglas Cooper and Barbara Wheaton are running with Jeffrey Connolly unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.