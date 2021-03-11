COVID-19 outbreak has U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in lockdown

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point is in lockdown after more than 100 midshipmen tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials there.

The outbreak has resulted in the suspension of face-to-face classes and restricted the student body of approximately 700 midshipmen to their barracks since March 3, with breaks for outdoor exercise, according to the academy. The lockdown was to last 10 to 14 days.

"I am certain this will be a temporary measure to get our ship back in the middle of the channel and that together we will provide safety for our midshipmen and our community," USMMA Superintendent Vice Admiral Jack Buono told parents in a March 4 video posted to the academy's Facebook page.

More than 5% of the 700 midshipmen tested positive in early March, triggering the lockdown under state guidelines on when universities and colleges must shift to remote instruction and close the campus, he said.

About 40 other midshipmen have tested positive since the year began.

In a March 3 memo to the USMMA community addressed to "Shipmates," Buono said midshipmen would be restricted to their rooms, all classes would convert to virtual/distance learning, sports and club activities would be suspended, and "The Commandant, along with Northwell Health, will institute a regiment-wide COVID testing protocol for all MIDN (midshipmen)."

The campus also has suspended its off-campus Liberty program, which, since January, allowed midshipmen to leave campus on weekend outings. Until then, they were restricted to campus throughout the pandemic, and the campus had remained nearly COVID-free, according to school officials.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Liberty program was put in place at the request of the midshipmen after winter break, with the proviso that weekly testing of a third of the midshipmen turned up a positivity rate of under 3%, or fewer than eight positive cases. Midshipmen were required to observe CDC-recommended safety guidelines on their off-campus outings.

Second-trimester final exams have been postponed for a week to give students an opportunity to focus on exam preparation once the lockdown is lifted, school officials said.