Long IslandEducation

Way to go! Merrick third-grader makes masks with mother

Keira Glover, right, a third-grader at Birch Elementary

Keira Glover, right, a third-grader at Birch Elementary School in Merrick, and her mother, Cynthia, have made hundreds of face masks through their partnership. Credit: Merrick School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Merrick student and her mother have joined forces to create and distribute hundreds of free face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keira Glover, a third-grader at Birch Elementary School, has made more than 300 masks since the spring with her mother, Cynthia, through their partnership called Glover's Covers. They have given the masks free of charge to such people as friends and family, teachers and essential workers.

Keira, 8, helps her mother pick out the designs, cut the patterns and package the masks, among other things. "I am happy that we are helping people stay safe," Kiera said.

The face masks are 100% cotton, Cynthia said, with three layers of material as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The mother-daughter duo also chooses patterns to coincide with the holidays and changing seasons, such as snowflake masks in the winter.

To make the masks, Cynthia said she uses a sewing machine that she taught herself to use through instructional videos on YouTube.

"I just thought it was a good way to do something in this situation where we really can't do anything," Cynthia said. "To me, making a mask and giving it out for free was my way of contributing a little. And, this is something I can do with my daughter so that she feels connected to her friends."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
