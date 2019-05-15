Middle Country

BUDGET

SPENDING $257,435,446, a 2.92 percent increase from the current $250,124,601.

TAX LEVY 2.47 percent increase, from $139,209,728 to $142,653,688. This is within the district's tax-cap limit of 2.57 percent, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 2 percent contract increase and a step increase of 2.5 to 3 percent. Two positions will be added, a psychologist and an elementary school guidance counselor.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Centereach High School and Newfield High School. www.mccsd.net

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Robert Feeney, Kristopher Oliva and Dawn Sharrock are running unopposed for three by-seat openings. Terms are three years.