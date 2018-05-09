Middle Country Central school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Centereach High School in Centereach and Newfield High School in Selden.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $250,124,601 budget for 2018-19, a 2.68 percent increase from the current $243,590,487. The tax levy would increase 2.48 percent, from $135,841,300 to $139,209,728.

The increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 4.80 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise 2.48 percent, from $5,705.07 to $5,846.54.

The proposed budget includes a 2 percent contractual raise for teachers and a step increase of 2.5 to 3 percent.

There would be a reduction of 9.6 teachers and 10 to 12 teacher aides and monitors, part of a general tightening of resources through attrition. The district anticipates declining enrollment at the secondary level. In addition, 12 contract security staff would be added.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The proposed spending plan includes funding for additional math periods for students in grades six through eight, expansion of Advanced Placement offerings, and a provision in the coming year for students in grades four through seven to receive Chromebooks for educational use.

District website:

mccsd.net

THE CANDIDATES

In the district’s by-seat election, incumbents Arlene Barresi and Karen Lessler are running unopposed; Daniel Hill is running unopposed for the seat of James Macomber, who is not seeking re-election; and Kathleen Walsh is running unopposed for the two-year term remaining on the seat of Eliness Estevez, whom Walsh was appointed to replace when Estevez resigned. Full terms are three years.