BUDGET

SPENDING $73,958,607, a 1.75 percent increase from the current $72,685,864.

TAX LEVY 1.38 percent increase, from $46,290,054 to $46,928,588. This is equal to the district’s 1.38 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 0.90 percent contractual increase and an average step increase of 2.89 percent. The proposed budget reallocates resources to allow for new programs at Miller Place High School, with new courses to run if there is sufficient student enrollment. These potential subjects include AP Government, AP Music Theory, scientific computing, an algebra lab course, several new English electives to give students more course options, and a social studies course on Long Island's past, present and future.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at North Country Road Middle School. www.millerplace.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Noelle Dunlop and Johanna Testa are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.