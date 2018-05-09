Miller Place school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at North Country Road Middle School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $72,685,864 budget for 2018-19, a 2.1 percent increase from the current $71,190,675. The tax levy would increase 2.8 percent, from $45,028,780 to $46,290,054.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.8 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise 2.8 percent, from $8,331.45 to $8,564.82.

The proposed budget calls for a 0.9 percent contractual raise for teachers and an average 2.89 percent step increase.

District website:

millerplace.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Keith J. Frank is unopposed for one at-large seat. The term is three years.