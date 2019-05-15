BUDGET

SPENDING $99,955,750, a 1.79 percent increase from the current $98,195,200.

TAX LEVY 1.97 percent increase, from $80,998,420 to $82,594,718. This is within the district’s 2.13 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.10 percent contractual increase and an average 1 percent step increase. Maintains current level of staffing and programs.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jackson Avenue and Meadow Drive schools. www.mineola.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Cheryl Lampasona is running unopposed for the seat, elected at-large. The term is three years.