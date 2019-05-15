Mineola
SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET
SPENDING $99,955,750, a 1.79 percent increase from the current $98,195,200.
TAX LEVY 1.97 percent increase, from $80,998,420 to $82,594,718. This is within the district’s 2.13 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.
TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.10 percent contractual increase and an average 1 percent step increase. Maintains current level of staffing and programs.
WHEN | WHERE
6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jackson Avenue and Meadow Drive schools. www.mineola.k12.ny.us
CANDIDATES
Incumbent Cheryl Lampasona is running unopposed for the seat, elected at-large. The term is three years.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.