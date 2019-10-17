Mineola Middle School recognized for use of technology

Mineola Middle School has been recognized for its efforts leveraging technology to improve students' educational experiences and achievements.

The school recently received the 2019 Student Voices Award from the State Educational Technology Directors Association, a nonprofit membership association that supports the use of technology in schools. Mineola is the first New York school to win the award.

For winning, the school also received a scholarship that allows it to send a team of students and educators to present next month at the association's Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

"Mineola Middle School is very excited to be recognized for its commitment to integrating educational technology into instruction practices," Mineola Principal Andrew Casale said. "Our students, our greatest ambassadors for the teaching and learning taking place in our school, will benefit from the opportunity to speak about and reflect on their process."

To get selected, school officials engaged in an application process that included answering questions about the school's project-based learning initiatives and submitting a video outlining its technology, Casale said. The school's tech efforts have included computer coding programs, a robotics club with more than 80 students, and a 1:1 iPad initiative that provides devices to 600-plus students.

The school also has participated in the LIRR Expansion Project STEM Competition, which invited participants to explain how they would spend $10,000 to benefit communities through which the project is being built.

In addition, the school has earned the designation of Apple Distinguished School six times, meaning they demonstrate Apple's vision for learning with technology.

GLEN HEAD/SEA CLIFF

New principals

North Shore School District has two new principals: Peter Rufa at Glen Head Elementary School and Jeanette Wojcik at Sea Cliff Elementary. Rufa replaced the retiring Lori Nimmo, while Wojcik replaced Chris Zublionis, who is now the district's assistant superintendent for instruction.

Rufa previously was assistant principal of Oyster Bay High School and before that was K-12 supervisor of fine and performing arts for the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District.

Wojcik, who previously served in the Cold Spring Harbor School District, has a 16-year career in elementary education that included positions as a classroom educator, reading specialist and lead teacher.

"I am proud to be a member of this progressive learning community and am excited to support our students and families in their efforts to develop the shared valued outcomes in each student," Rufa said.

"I'm excited to become part of a community that fosters engagement and empowers learners to reach their highest potential," Wojcik said.

HICKSVILLE

New principal

Mary-Elaine Leake has been named principal of Trinity Lutheran Church and School. She replaced Jennifer Forte, who held the position on an interim basis.

Leake previously was principal of Astoria Lutheran School in Queens. She also has been principal of Promise Lutheran Day School in Baldwin, interim principal of Grace Lutheran School in Malverne, and principal of Leif Ericson Day School in Brooklyn.

"I look forward to working in a school with so many resources and with such a dedicated and talented staff," Leake said.

NORTH BELLMORE

New principal

Shaundrika Langley-Grey has been appointed principal of Nassau BOCES' Jerusalem Avenue Elementary. She replaced Pat Carman, who retired.

Langley-Grey had served as the school's assistant principal since 2012. In her new role, she will be responsible for the Jerusalem Avenue Elementary Program and two classrooms at Michael F. Stokes Elementary in Levittown.

"I am committed to be the best leader I can be and to create a welcoming atmosphere for children to learn and grow," Langley-Grey said.