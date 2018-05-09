Mineola school district
VOTING
6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson Avenue and Meadow Drive schools.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $98,195,200 budget for 2018-19, a 3.97 percent increase from the current $94,444,259. The tax levy would increase 1.96 percent, from $79,441,368 to $80,998,420.
This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.12 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.
School taxes on the average single-family house would increase 1.77 percent, from $6,709 to $6,828.
The proposed budget funds a 1 percent contractual salary increase and a 1.5 percent step increase for teachers.
Courses would be added in Advanced Placement human geography and computer science principles and in AP Capstone Research.
District website:
www.mineola.k12.ny.us
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbents Christine Napolitano and Brian Widman are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.
