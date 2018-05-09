TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Mineola school district

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson Avenue and Meadow Drive schools.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $98,195,200 budget for 2018-19, a 3.97 percent increase from the current $94,444,259. The tax levy would increase 1.96 percent, from $79,441,368 to $80,998,420.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.12 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house would increase 1.77 percent, from $6,709 to $6,828.

The proposed budget funds a 1 percent contractual salary increase and a 1.5 percent step increase for teachers.

Courses would be added in Advanced Placement human geography and computer science principles and in AP Capstone Research.

District website:

www.mineola.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Christine Napolitano and Brian Widman are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spoke about Justice U.S. deputy AG: Trump deserves credit for nominees
Gabrielle Anzalone, 18, a senior at Lindenhurst High Teen disciplined for gun walkout runs for school board
Long Island, Tennessee, an island in the Holston Tennessee city stakes claim to Long Island iced tea
From left, Christopher Abreu, 21, of Amityville, Brian 3 charged in bowling alley brawl, cops say
Police officers converge in Riverhead on Wednesday morning Cops: Extra security at school after reports of shots
Convicted robber Shane Cashmore told the judge at Serial robber: ‘I am a person that failed’