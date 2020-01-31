TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Education

Mineola student selected for TED Talk

Jennifer Moglia, a junior at Mineola High School, is one of 12 students worldwide selected to present a talk during TED-Ed Weekend 2020 in Manhattan. Credit: Mineola School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Mineola High School student is one of a dozen worldwide selected to speak at a prestigious youth conference.

Jennifer Moglia, a junior, will talk about how being a sports fan has helped her cope with anxiety during TED-Ed Weekend 2020, which will be held next weekend in Manhattan. 

Moglia's talk, titled "How Sports Saved Me," was originally posted last year on YouTube through her school's TED-Ed Club. TED-Ed is a youth and education initiative of TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design), an organization that posts talks online for free distribution.          

"It's a huge surprise; none of us were expecting it," Moglia, 16, said of getting selected to speak. "I love being able to share my story and experiences with people. I'm so thankful for the opportunity."

In her TED-Ed talk, Moglia discussed how she was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and how rooting for professional sports teams helps serve as a distraction. In particular, the New York Mets' run to the World Series in 2015 inspired her to have a "huge metamorphosis," she said.

"She's a powerhouse as far as thinking outside the box," Mineola Principal Whittney Smith said. "Her teachers describe her as a presence in the classroom. She's a great student and amazing person."

Moglia is also a reporter for her school's newspaper and an anchor on her school's video news program.

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

