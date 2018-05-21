Molloy College holds 60th commencement

Molloy College held its 60th commencement Monday in NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Number of graduates

843 bachelor’s degrees, 434 master’s degrees, 10 doctorates

Commencement speaker

Drew Bogner, president of Molloy, used comments he had solicited from graduating seniors to deliver a message that they must strive to seize opportunities and help others. “Success is about accepting challenges. It is about saying yes to opportunities . . . To be truly successful, we expect that you will help others to succeed,” Bogner said. “You are also called to change society — change society into being a more just and compassionate place. How do we do that? It comes from how we treat others and how we choose to live.”

Student speaker

Theresa Mary Bissex, valedictorian, of Glen Cove, compared the formation of the students at Molloy to a mosiac with many different influences. “Today we begin a new phase and say goodbye to the old,” said Bissex, who received a bachelor’s degree in music, specifically vocal performance. “But the work of art — our education — is never truly over.”

Graduates

Shannon Murphy, 22, musical theater

“I’m from Midland, Texas, and I decided I wanted to major in musical theater. I got accepted here and . . . I was like, ‘I’m going to the Big Apple, Mom and Dad’. . . and I haven’t looked back.”

Oumlissa Persaud, 21, biology (pre-med)

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a doctor,” said Persaud, of Island Park, the class’ salutatorian, who came to the United States from Guyana six years ago. “It became a more realistic dream” by attending Molloy, she said. “I liked that it was a small school, that I could have one-on-one contact with the professors. I love it.”

Ryan Gribbin-Burket, 22, accounting

“I studied accounting because it is a great way to get into business,” said Murphy, of Mastic. “I’m also going to law school at George Washington University. My ultimate goal is to hold elected office one day. I really want to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Emily McGovern, 22, nursing

“I want to be a nurse. My dream is to eventually end up in ICU,” said McGovern, of Floral Park. “Right now I work [part-time] at New York-Presbyterian. I work as a nurse companion . . . It’s an amazing experience.”