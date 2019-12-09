TODAY'S PAPER
Molloy College names Michigan school provost as its new president

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Molloy College has appointed Michigan native James Lentini its new president. A school spokesman said the official announcement will be made Tuesday morning.

Lentini is slated to start after current president Drew Bogner retires in June. He will be the seventh president of the Catholic college located in Rockville Centre. The school has an enrollment of 5,069 students.

Lentini, a composer and classical guitarist, is the senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Oakland University in Michigan, a position he has held since 2013.

From 2007 to 2013, the Detroit native served as the dean of the College of Creative Arts at Miami University in Ohio. Before that, he was the founding dean of the School of Art, Media and Music at The College of New Jersey, where he worked from 2003 to 2007.

