Molloy College President Drew Bogner will retire in June 2020, capping a 20-year reign at the school during which enrollment more than doubled and the Rockville Centre campus added dorms and other features, college officials announced Tuesday.

The Catholic college is launching a nationwide search for his successor, officials said.

“My time at Molloy has been the most satisfying professional experience of my life,” Bogner, 61, said in a statement. “Our enrollment and reputation have never been stronger, and I am proud of the Molloy we have created together.”

Enrollment grew from 2,200 to 4,900 during Bogner’s tenure, and the college built three dorms on a campus that previously had none, Molloy said. Molloy’s board of trustees has decided to name one residence hall after Bogner and his wife, Karen.

The college also expanded beyond undergraduate studies to offer masters’ programs and three doctoral programs. It opened the Barbara H. Hagan School of Nursing, and created The Public Square student center that houses the Madison Theater, a performing arts center, college officials said.

“Drew has provided us with incredible leadership during his time at Molloy,” said John P. McEntee, chairman of the Molloy College board of trustees.

Bogner also sought to expand the college’s work beyond its campus by creating a group called Energeia Partnership, which brings together leaders to try to resolve seemingly intractable issues on Long Island, from institutional racism to poverty to transportation.

“Drew’s leadership has propelled Molloy to new heights,” said Edward Thompson, Molloy’s vice president for advancement. “He has gone far beyond the usual metrics of a college’s success — enrollment, graduation rates, fundraising — by re-imagining how a college can have major impact on the wider community.”

An independent Catholic college, Molloy was founded in 1955 by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville.

Bogner, a native of Kansas, serves on numerous boards regionally and nationally. He earned a B.S. in biology and a B.S. in history from Kansas Newman College. He received an M.S. Ed. and a Ph.D. from the University of Kansas School of Education.

He plans to take a one-year sabbatical after he retires; his plans after that are unclear, college officials said.