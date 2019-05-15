BUDGET

SPENDING $19,375,941, a 2.10 percent decrease from the current $19,792,316.

TAX LEVY 3.39 percent decrease, from $16,931,526 to $16,358,178 based on using some of the fund balance. This is within the district's tax-cap limit of 4.64 percent, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes estimates subject to negotiations later in the year. No new programs are planned.

WHEN | WHERE

2 to 8 p.m. at Montauk Public School. www.montaukschool.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Nicholas Finazzo and Thomas Flight are running unopposed for the by-seat positions. Flight's term is five years. Finazzo is running for the two-year term remaining on the seat he was appointed to last year after Patti Leber resigned.