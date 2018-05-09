Montauk school district

VOTING

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Montauk School gymnasium.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $19,792,316 budget for 2018-19, a 5.15 percent increase from the current $18,823,588. The tax levy would increase 1.04 percent, from $16,756,517 to $16,931,526.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 4.04 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase 1.04 percent, from $3,194.58 to $3,227.94.

The proposed budget includes a step increase for teachers of $2,785.

District website:

montaukschool.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Lee White is running unopposed for one position, which is elected by seat. The term is five years.