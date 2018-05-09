TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
64° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Montauk school district

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Montauk School gymnasium.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $19,792,316 budget for 2018-19, a 5.15 percent increase from the current $18,823,588. The tax levy would increase 1.04 percent, from $16,756,517 to $16,931,526.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 4.04 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase 1.04 percent, from $3,194.58 to $3,227.94.

The proposed budget includes a step increase for teachers of $2,785.

District website:

montaukschool.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Lee White is running unopposed for one position, which is elected by seat. The term is five years.

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Skies will be partly sunny and the temperature Weather: Mostly sunny today with highs near 70s
Convicted robber Shane Cashmore told judge at sentencing Serial robber: ‘I am a person that failed’
Metropolitan Transportation Authority police respond to the Long Man found dead on railroad platform, LIRR says
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the US deputy AG: Justice Dept. confirmations too slow
Girl Scouts earn their Bronze Award
Joseph Arcuri was arrested by a Suffolk canine Cops: Knifepoint robber arrested in Blue Point