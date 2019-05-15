BUDGET

SPENDING $61,009,770, a 1.34 percent increase from the current $60,203,745.

TAX LEVY 2.17 percent increase, from $40,117,049 to $40,986,735. This is equal to the district's 2.17 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 0.75 percent contractual increase and an average 2 percent step increase.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes the district to transfer $1.5 million from the unassigned fund balance to repair a portion of the high school roof and to replace the middle school's HVAC for the auditorium and central interior rooms. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Mount Sinai Elementary School. mtsinai.k12.ny.us

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Lynn Jordan and AnneMarie Henninger, Lisa Pfeffer, Robert Pignatello and Chris Quartarone are running for three seats, elected at-large. The two candidates receiving the top number of votes will receive three-year terms; the next highest voter-getter's term will be two years. Incumbent Kerri Anderson is not seeking re-election. Henninger was appointed to fill a seat following the resignation last August of Michael Reggio.

AnneMarie Henninger

BACKGROUND Henninger, 51, has lived in the district for 22 years. She is a physical therapist in the Three Village school district. She earned her bachelor's degree in physical therapy at Quinnipiac University and her master's degree in physical therapy at Touro College. She is a PTO volunteer and a founding member of Mount Sinai SEPTO, a member of the middle school site-based team, a basketball coach and a Cub Scout den leader. She has two children attending district schools. She was appointed last fall to fill a board vacancy.

KEY ISSUE "We have these great programs we want to continue to improve on and work with. I would try to maintain the core belief of education for all students while being fiscally responsible. How can we do that with the budget we have? While I'm proud to be a small district, it comes with its challenges."

Lynn Jordan

BACKGROUND Jordan, 78, is a retired school nurse who worked at Mount Sinai Middle School for 19 years. She has lived in the district for 44 years. A registered nurse, Jordan earned a nursing diploma from Hunter-Bellevue Hospital School of Nursing. She volunteers as a companion at Good Shepherd Hospice. She has three adult children, two of whom graduated from district schools. Jordan was elected to the school board in 2007 and is seeking her fifth term on the board, on which she is vice president.

KEY ISSUE "Taxes, taxes, taxes versus the need to provide a differentiated, high-quality education to meet the present and future needs of our students. I want to continue efforts to share information and educate voters how we arrive at what we arrive at."

Lisa Pfeffer

BACKGROUND Pfeffer, 52, is a homemaker who has lived in the district 21 years. She took business courses at Tarrant County Community College in Texas and graduated with a degree in computer science from the University of Texas at Arlington, then worked at the Tandy Corp. electronics company. She has been an officer at Harbor View Nursery School in Port Jefferson and a board member and recording secretary for the Mount Sinai Civic Association since 2014. She has a son who graduated from Mount Sinai and two children in district schools.

KEY ISSUE "I would like to see more STEM-oriented programs implemented in the district, including robotics. I feel I could do more as a board member — look for more funding, reach out to other districts to see if we can join forces. I want math and science to excel in the way our sports and music programs do. I want to make sure the school is balanced for every student."

Robert Pignatello

BACKGROUND Pignatello, 53, is a field technician and union representative with the Communications Workers of America. He earned his business degree at Iona College. Pignatello is a manager and coach with North Shore Little League and previously coached with St. Anthony's. He has three children in district schools.

KEY ISSUE "I would focus on common ground between parents, teachers and the community members, never forgetting the child. I'd like to see us progress as a school in STEM and see the school get back to being a Blue Ribbon School, focus on academics and sports and keep the community vibrant."

Chris Quartarone

BACKGROUND Quartarone, 39, has lived in the district for nine years. He is a sales manager with a medical company. He earned a business administration degree from Bryant University and is a sales leader at Johnson & Johnson. His wife is a teacher in Port Jefferson. He has three children in district schools.

KEY ISSUE "Mount Sinai is a small town — our strength should be communication. We have a competitive advantage with our small community and a lot of pride. We could execute things differently, rely on different skill sets. I want to inspire people to get more involved in the school."