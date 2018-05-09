Mount Sinai school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Sinai Elementary School’s back gym.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $60,203,745 budget for 2018-19, a 1.57 percent increase from the current $59,272,525. The tax levy would increase 1.95 percent, from $39,350,460 to $40,117,049.

This is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 1.95 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase 1.95 percent, from $9,473 to $9,658.

The proposed budget includes a 0.75 percent salary increase and an average 2 percent step increase for teachers, as well as funds for the hiring of four armed security guards and other safety measures.

In academic enhancements, the district would add the Columbia reading program to complement the current Columbia writing program; a Spanish ACE program through Stony Brook University; and college and career and technical education courses in virtual enterprise and college accounting with Farmingdale State College and in college culinary arts with SUNY Cobleskill.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Voters will consider two propositions. One is a request to transfer $5 million from unassigned fund balance to the capital fund to support projects that include partial replacement and reconstruction of the high school roof, turf field, track, bleachers, press box, fencing, gates and other security needs.

The other request is for authorization to transfer $750,000 from any fund balances this year and for up to 15 years to establish a $10 million capital reserve fund for future building, renovations, technology, security and capital improvements.

District website:

mtsinai.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Michael Riggio and candidate Stephen Koepper are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years. Incumbent Lynn Capobianco is not seeking reelection.