Only someone with tiny hands and a small frame can pull off the up-close and low-to-the-ground photographs that fill a hallway at Wood Park Primary School.

“I like to take photos,” said Mylo Trinagel, the photographer, using speech-assistive technology as he looked through pages of his images that were organized into a portfolio. Trinagel, 6, who’s on the autism spectrum and nonverbal, developed a fascination with photography using his mom’s iPhone two years ago.

And his skills behind the lens have impressed not only his parents, but his teachers and even the Commack High School photography students who visited the photo gallery on Tuesday.

“His photos are like high school-level stuff,” said Jesus Modesta, art teacher at the primary school in Commack. “He’s a prodigy, and prodigies don’t come around too often.”

After discovering Trinagel’s love for photography as a means of expression, Modesta added photography to the school's art curriculum. The school is hoping to get cameras later this year so students can start taking photos of stills in the classroom or go outdoors, Modesta said.

“His pictures are very intimate,” Modesta said of his student’s work that has been on display outside the art classroom since December. “He positions [his subjects] in such a way that it looks like he’s interacting with them. He’s almost telling a story with his pictures.”

Trinagel’s subjects are mostly toy cars, Barbie dolls and LEGO pieces. Some shots are of his twin brother Izzy. Others are of shoes at home or scenes he comes across while he’s out with his parents, such as a shot of the meat section at the grocery store taken from inside of a shopping cart.

“Mylo’s a stubborn boy, but I know that that stubbornness is going to help him thrive in the future,” his father, Eric Trinagel of Commack, said over the phone. “When he first started taking pictures, they were awful, but he wouldn’t stop until he got one he really liked. You look at them now, and we’re all amazed.”

High school students shared their photographs with Trinagel and learned more about him during their visit. Using his speech-assistive device, Trinagel told them about his love of Disney and his favorite color, which is orange.

“I think it’s really nice how he can express himself and his feelings through photography,” said Mara Estreich, a ninth-grader at Commack High. “He’s non-verbal, so this is his way of communicating with the world.”

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can be detected around 2 years old, though symptoms can show up as early as 12 to 18 months old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified one in 59 children with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, and about 40 percent of those children were nonverbal.

Trinagel jumped and laughed while talking to the small group of high school students. Using his device, he asked them questions, like if they had siblings, and for their favorite color.

“He has a lot of thoughts and sometimes it’s really hard for him to communicate all of those thoughts,” said Trish Hall, a speech and language pathologist at the school. “This creative side to him really does give you a glimpse into how he sees the world, which I think as educators we’re always trying to figure out — what exactly are they thinking at any given moment?”