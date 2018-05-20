Nassau Community College held its 58th commencement Sunday at NYCB Live at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Number of graduates

3,866 graduates

Commencement speaker

College President W. Hubert Keen told graduates that their time at school had given them experience and knowledge they’d have forever. He told graduates to own their futures. “You have succeeded here; work very hard to succeed in the next phase of your life,” Keen said. “No one can take away the education you have earned.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Student speaker

Anthony Bevacqua, 30, a liberal-arts major from Jericho, talked about his experiences teaching English in Thailand and how it taught him to always consider the cup half full and strive for more. He told his fellow graduates that while they’d all experience disappointments to live their lives with a “half cup” so that there are no limits to their “full potential.”

Graduates

Ahliyah Hunter, 20, social work

“It’s been a little tough but I’m going at it . . . I’m going to transfer to Molloy to get my BSW [bachelor’s degree] in social work,” said Hunter, of Valley Stream. “I want to motivate and empower children to be better than they think they are.”

Kevin Antoine, 21, criminal justice

“I’m one step closer to trying to be a police officer,” said the Uniondale resident. “Hopefully I’ll get that police call soon.”

Khalilya Flowers, 21, accounting

“I’m going to continue to go to school,” said Flowers, of Freeport. “I’m looking to become a CPA, invest my money and start a business. It doesn’t stop here. It’s only the beginning.”

Tamika McCallum, 32, liberal arts

“I’m feeling excellent, I’m feeling amazed,” said McCallum, of Freeport. “It’s been a rough path to this day. I’m happy to finally push it through and get it over with.”