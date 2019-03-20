NCC names Jermaine Williams its new president

Jermaine Williams, a top administrator at North Shore Community College in Massachusetts, has been named the new president of Nassau Community College, the school's trustees announced Wednesday.

Williams will start July 1 as leader of the 20,000-student school in Garden City, which is the largest single-campus community college in the state. President W. Hubert Keen, whose contract expires in August, will stay on until at least then in the interest of a smooth transition, an NCC spokeswoman said.

Williams has been vice president for student affairs at North Shore Community in Danvers, Massachusetts, for four years, helping to reform academic advising and creating policies to address food and housing insecurity among students.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Jermaine Williams as the next President of Nassau Community College. Dr. Williams brings to the campus community a wide variety of experiences and skill sets, and his emphasis on supporting underrepresented students and groups will resound well with our students,” Dr. Jorge Gardyn, chair of the NCC Board of Trustees, said in a news release. “As Nassau Community College’s next president, Dr. Williams’ appointment represents a new and exciting chapter in the ever-evolving history of our College.”

Williams will be NCC's seventh president. The college's trustees recommended him to SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson and the SUNY Board of Trustees, who in turn endorsed the appointment.

He was among three finalists for the job who were named in February. The other candidates were Maria Conzatti, who works at NCC as vice president for academic student services, and Christine Mangino, of the City University of New York's Hostos Community College in the South Bronx.

Before his four-year stint at North Shore, Williams worked at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, serving as assistant dean of academic development, assistant vice president for access, transition and success, and acting vice president for student affairs.

He also previously worked at Community College of Philadelphia as a director of student initiatives; at Temple University as coordinator of first-year student programs and academic adviser; and at St. John's University as assistant to the director of the university freshman center and assistant coordinator of the self-pace program.

He holds doctoral and master’s degrees in education from Temple, a master’s degree in sociology from St. John’s, a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College and a certificate from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education’s management development program.

“Nassau Community College has a long-standing history of academic excellence and career preparation for diverse learners, which Dr. Williams will support and uplift,” SUNY Board Chairman H. Carl McCall said in a prepared statement, in which he called Williams a “stellar” candidate. “His work to increase equity in education and create a welcoming and inclusive environment will serve Nassau well."

Johnson, in a statement, said: “Dr. Williams has a holistic approach to helping students acquire a college degree, one that includes academic support and solutions to challenges, such as food insecurity and homelessness."

She added: "Through his work, students have achieved higher GPAs, and programs have had improved retention rates. I am excited to see the impact he will have on Nassau Community College.”