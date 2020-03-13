TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Three LI student artists win Juror's Awards

Brianna Bonano, a senior at H. Frank Carey

Brianna Bonano, a senior at H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square, was one three winners of Juror's Awards for her artwork in "Advanced Visions 16: High School Artists of Excellence" at LIU Post. Credit: Sewanhaka Central High School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Three Nassau County seniors have received top awards for their artwork in a local exhibit.

Mia Dircks of Bethpage High School, Brianna Bonano of H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square, and Sophia Polizzi of Oyster Bay High School won Juror's Awards for their artwork in "Advanced Visions 16: High School Artists of Excellence" at LIU Post. Polizzi is also an art student at the Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset.

Dircks was selected for her soft pastel piece titled "Interplay of Triadic Colors," Bonano was selected for her photograph titled "Drowning," and Polizzi was selected for her acrylic painting titled "Untitled."

"This year's work is an excellent example of a wide selection of media, yet there is a coincidental and beautiful content theme in many pieces," said the exhibition coordinator, Susan Kelly. "It is evident that each piece is personal to the artist and conveys real talent in form at such an early age."

This year's exhibit, which ran from Dec. 9 through Jan. 22, featured the artwork of 60 students from 30 high schools across Long Island. Participants were selected by their teachers to represent their high schools.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The parking lot was full on the afternoon Jake's 58 still open despite coronavirus-related closures
Anthony Curraro and Cara Gargano at home in How Long Islanders are coping with coronavirus fears
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks about coronavirus Thursday Cuomo: NY to start testing thousands of people a day for coronavirus
Kaylee Norton, a freshman at East Islip High East Islip student helps Make-A-Wish
A team from Great Neck South High School Great Neck teams sweep Science Bowls
A team from Great Neck South High School Great Neck teams sweep Science Bowls
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search