Three LI student artists win Juror's Awards

Three Nassau County seniors have received top awards for their artwork in a local exhibit.

Mia Dircks of Bethpage High School, Brianna Bonano of H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square, and Sophia Polizzi of Oyster Bay High School won Juror's Awards for their artwork in "Advanced Visions 16: High School Artists of Excellence" at LIU Post. Polizzi is also an art student at the Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset.

Dircks was selected for her soft pastel piece titled "Interplay of Triadic Colors," Bonano was selected for her photograph titled "Drowning," and Polizzi was selected for her acrylic painting titled "Untitled."

"This year's work is an excellent example of a wide selection of media, yet there is a coincidental and beautiful content theme in many pieces," said the exhibition coordinator, Susan Kelly. "It is evident that each piece is personal to the artist and conveys real talent in form at such an early age."

This year's exhibit, which ran from Dec. 9 through Jan. 22, featured the artwork of 60 students from 30 high schools across Long Island. Participants were selected by their teachers to represent their high schools.