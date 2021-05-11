Residents in four Nassau school districts voted Tuesday on budgets and board candidates in elections held a week earlier than most because of the Jewish holiday Shavuot.

Voters passed the West Hempstead school budget by a tally of 1,003 to 865. The polls there closed at 9 p.m.

Polls closed at 10 p.m. in the Great Neck, Hewlett-Woodmere and Lawrence school systems with results unavailable late Tuesday.

Those four districts received permission from the state to hold the vote before next Tuesday, the statewide date, also the date of the holiday.

In Great Neck, voters considered a $252 million budget and were set to elect two board members

In Hewlett-Woodmere, voters considered a budget of more than $129 million and elected five trustees to the board.

West Hempstead residents elected two board members — Andrea Shinsato and Kurt Rockensies — and approved the roughly $68 million budget.

Lawrence voters considered a budget of more than $102.4 million, unchanged from last year, and elected two board members. Voters there also decided a handful of propositions that included items such as classroom renovations.

Shavuot, known as the Feast of Weeks, begins May 16 and ends the night of May 18. No work is permitted for observers of the holiday. The Feast of Weeks is celebrated in May or June, depending on the year.

Originally, it was a spring harvest celebration, but later a commemoration of the revelation of the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai.

The Long Island districts will join three other systems statewide in early voting.