Nassau School Notebook: Mount Sinai team wins Bay Scallop Bowl

A Mount Sinai High School team was recently crowned champion of a regional competition that tests knowledge of oceanography, but the team did not compete at the national level last weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The student team of Aaron Angress, Katherine Fedotov, Jonathon Jacobson, Matthew Miller and Arielle Mule beat out 11 other groups to take the top spot in this year's Bay Scallop Bowl, a "Jeopardy!"-style competition held at Stony Brook University. The school has won the bowl for 11 of the past 19 years.

In the final round, Mount Sinai defeated a team from Midwood High School in Brooklyn by a score of 77-49. For winning, each team member received $250 and the team advanced to the National Ocean Sciences Bowl, which was slated for April 16-19 in Mississippi.

That national bowl, which would have featured winning teams from 23 regional competitions, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Witnessing firsthand their knowledge, understanding and true caring for our oceans and planet leave little doubt that they will go on to choose careers that will help to serve and protect our planet," Bay Scallop Bowl regional coordinator Kim Knoll said of this year's teams.

The local competition featured a morning round-robin format in which teams were separated into divisions to determine seedings based upon overall records and points, while the afternoon session consisted of a double-elimination playoff bracket.

BELLMORE

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fitness app

The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District has launched an app for its pupils to participate in fitness activities and to document their participation via smartphone.

The app allows students to view grade-level tabs with age-appropriate activities ranging from yoga to zumba. They can also communicate with their physical education teacher and complete requisite assignments.

"This is a convenient way to track all of the exercises and activities the physical education teachers are requiring as part of our remote-learning plan," said Craig Papach, athletic coordinator at the district's John F. Kennedy High School.

COUNTYWIDE

Quill Awards

Twelve Nassau County high schoolers were among the first-place winners of this year's Quill Awards during Adelphi University's Press Day on Feb. 26.

Winners and their high schools were: Jude Pizzone, Chaminade, best illustration/cartoon; Adena Etaat and Matthew Somekn, Great Neck North, best layout; Larry Ding, Jericho, best arts review; Caroline Gross, Tyler Siegmann, Katie Tian and Michelle Wu, Jericho, best news article; Ally Goldsmith, Kellenberg, best opinion piece; Emily Bergin, Lynbrook, most outstanding reporter; Dave Budhram, New Hyde Park, best page one layout; Yasmin TeeKasingh, Sewanhaka, best photograph; and Avi Ramdhanie, Sewanhaka, best freelance work.

Lynbrook High School's Horizon newspaper and Hewlett High School's Editorial Board received awards for most outstanding newspaper and best editorial, respectively.

ISLANDWIDE

Odyssey of the Mind

Nine Long Island teams qualified for the state level after placing among the top teams in a regional tournament for Odyssey of the Mind, a creative problem-solving competition for students in kindergarten through college. The state finals, slated for earlier this month in Binghamton, were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

State-qualifying teams came from Caroline G. Atkinson Intermediate School in Freeport, Freeport High School, John Philip Sousa Elementary School in Port Washington, Locust Valley High School, Long Beach Elementary School, Long Beach Middle School, Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary School, and Saints Philip and James School in St. James. Team HSOM, a group of home-schoolers, from East Islip also qualified.

This year's competition topics ranged from making balsa-wood structures that could pass under limbo bars to creating humorous performances that included a fashion show for insects.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT