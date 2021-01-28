Many schools have been spreading warmth this winter through clothing drives to help individuals in need across Long Island.

In Merrick, Cub Scout Pack 206 partnered with four schools in the Merrick and North Merrick school districts for a drive that collected more than 500 new winter coats. The items were donated to the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless in Amityville.

"The results went beyond our wildest expectations," Pack Leader Michael Kearney said. "The time the boys spent standing out in the cold will benefit so many less fortunate people."

In Lynbrook, Marion Street Elementary School's Student Council organized a "mitten tree" initiative in which community members donated more than 250 mittens, scarves and winter hats. The clothing was hung on a tree in the school's lobby before going to the Salvation Army.

In Deer Park, students in the Deer Park Junior Community Association at Robert Frost Middle School and John F. Kennedy Intermediate School collected 200 hats, 200 scarves and 150 pairs of socks for the outreach program at nearby Saints Cyril and Methodius Church.

In Elwood, the middle school's Student Council spearheaded a collection that filled two large plastic bags with coats for the Helping Hand Rescue Mission in Huntington Station.

"It's great to give back to our community, because right now is a hard time for a lot of people," said Elwood Student Council representative and seventh-grader Camila Avila.

GARDEN CITY

Gen Z Rising Star

Garden City High School senior Matthew Fiore is one of 10 students nationwide to receive the first-ever Gen Z Rising Star Award from the social learning company Fiveable.

Winners were selected for inspiring peers and making learning environments "more collaborative, accepting and productive," Fiveable officials said.

"Matt helps create a culture that is inclusive, tolerant, and fun for other students to be around," the company said in a statement. "Whether it's hosting Fiveable Game Nights or celebrating Fiveable Fridays every week, Matt always adds joy to any situation he's in."

NORTH MERRICK

Garden improvements

Park Avenue Elementary School underwent renovations to its community garden, which serves as an outdoor learning space, led by a former student as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project.

Gus Bresnaider, a Boy Scout and senior at Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, led a series of improvements this fall that included the installation of two wheelchair-accessible garden beds and a sign that read "Park Pride." He was helped by about two dozen volunteers, many of them fellow scouts from Troop 123.

"I picked my former elementary school as a way of giving back for all that I had learned and the wonderful experiences I had," Bresnaider said.

ISLANDWIDE

Summer School for the Arts

The New York State Education Department has waived tuition for its 2021 New York State Summer School for the Arts, which will be held virtually this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interested students can apply through the school's website: oce.nysed.gov/nysssa.

The four-week program consists of intensive work and interaction with acclaimed artists and performing arts companies in seven component schools: ballet, choral and vocal studies, media arts, modern dance, orchestral studies, theater and visual arts. Applicants must participate in an audition process and be in grades eight through 12 — or grades six through 12 for the School of Ballet.

"Our [Summer School for the Arts] staff have poured their passion into ensuring that their exceptional students can continue to grow artistically and personally by transforming the curricula for optimum online learning," Interim State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT