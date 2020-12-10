Nassau School Notebook: LI students win in field band competition

Twenty-one Long Island students were among the winners of a virtual competition held in lieu of this year's New York State Field Band Conference Championship — with teens from Copiague and Hicksville high schools placing first in their respective categories.

The conference held a first-ever Individual & Ensemble Competition last month after canceling its annual championship in Syracuse because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants submitted videos of themselves engaged in live performances with no visual or audio enhancements.

Long Island's top awardees were Eitan Chervony and Joshua Archer of Walter G. O'Connell Copiague High School, who placed first in the marching tenor drums advanced and auxiliary intermediate categories, respectively. Chervony also placed fourth in the marching snare drum advanced category.

In addition, Hicksville High School's color guard took first place in the competition's advanced visual ensemble category. Hicksville's team members were Sarah Chavez, Cassidy Flanagan, Alexa Gomez, Alejandro Gonzalez, Calypso Henriques, Arianna Nelson, Nicole Rubio and Kevin Sandoval.

"Our students at Hicksville have continued to demonstrate their dedication and passion to marching band and have overcome the obstacles of a unique year," Hicksville marching band director Kerri Barnett said.

Other winners were: Leah Arbitman, Roslyn High School, second place, flute advanced; Emma Scionti, Sachem High School, third place, flute advanced; Samantha Mason, Hicksville High School, fourth place, flute advanced; Nisarg Shah, Hicksville High School, fourth place, saxophone advanced; and Heather Sims, Malverne High School, sixth place, clarinet advanced.

A Sachem school district team of Sophia Berkowitz, Krista Danielo, Johanna Hovanec, Nicolette Mathes, Belén Vaccaro and Isabella Weber placed second in the visual ensemble advanced category.

LONG BEACH

Martin Luther King plaque

The Long Beach School District dedicated a plaque last month honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the boardwalk at Riverside Boulevard. The large plaque was a collaborative effort between several local entities and individuals, and it was developed with input from Long Beach students.

The unveiling was livestreamed for those unable to attend because of the pandemic. Long Beach students took turns at the podium discussing King's legacy and his visits to Long Beach in the 1960s.

"We must set the example for future generations and show them how we hold hands and embrace our differences," Long Beach High School junior Natalia Hakimzadeh said

MANHASSET

Art competition winners

Manhasset High School students swept the top three spots in the 2020 Nassau County High School Student Juried Competition and Exhibition coordinated by The Art Guild in Manhasset.

Sophia Pirone placed first for her oil painting "Feeling Butterflies"; senior T.J. Roszko placed second for his colored-pencil-on-paper piece "A Lasting Legacy of Aunt's Cherished Earrings"; and junior Allison Zhang placed third for her ink and watercolor piece "Peace of a Reflected Mind."

More than 70 pieces were displayed in the exhibit from Nov. 1 to 22.

ISLANDWIDE

Outstanding renovations

Great Neck South High School's library media center and Malverne High School's performing arts center received awards for Outstanding Design in Interior Renovation through a competition coordinated by the magazine American School & University. Each was featured in its 2020 Educational Interiors Showcase Issue in August.

Great Neck's facility includes new technology with differentiated zones for individual focus as well as settings for small and large-group instruction. Malverne's 300-seat facility features new technology, sound and lighting systems, and a band room with a storage mezzanine.

In addition, Suffolk County Community College's Health and Wellness Center in Riverhead received a citation in the magazine's 2020 Architectural Portfolio Issue in November/December.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT