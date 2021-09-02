Many Long Island schools didn't wait for the first day of classes to start teaching.

Dozens of districts kept children and teens engaged throughout the summer months by hosting everything from art academies to sports workshops and vocational programs.

In Bethpage, students in the district's Extended School Year program practiced preparing and selling baked goods at the high school’s entrance each week as part of an effort called ESY EATS. Proceeds were donated to the Special Olympics.

"I think my students and our class put the 'fun' in functional academics," Bethpage teacher Dayna Vollmuth said. "The pandemic had a major impact on our ability to perform vocational activities in the community, and I believe what we are doing is the way back to developing those skills that are necessary for the students to be successful."

In Oyster Bay, a group of 16 high schoolers learned about the mechanics of sailing — including rigging, packing sails, and how to detect the wind's direction — during a four-week program held in partnership with the Oakcliff Sailing Center.

In Freeport, more than 200 students districtwide participated in a summer arts academy and then showcased their talents during a "summer stock" event held at Caroline G. Atkinson Intermediate School.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In Valley Stream, classes of eight to 10 students honed their English and math skills as part of a monthlong summer program held at Shaw Avenue Elementary School.

"The small class size helps students stay engaged while also building their confidence," said Erica Suarez, the summer school coordinator for the Valley Stream District 30.

CARLE PLACE

New principal

Lauren Moriarty is the new principal of Cherry Lane Elementary School. She replaced Susan Folkson, who retired.

Moriarty was previously director of elementary special education for the Oceanside School District since 2018. She began her career as a special-education teacher at PS 43 in Far Rockaway, Queens, and then in the Long Beach School District.

"My goals for this year will dovetail the district plan, encompassing community, collaboration and communication," Moriarty said. "Our [mission] is to be transparent and share all of the wonderful and exciting learning experiences that our students are actively engaged in each day."

HERRICKS

New principal

Dominick Tolipano is the new principal of Denton Avenue School.

Tolipano, who replaced Loren Borgese, was previously assistant principal at Jackson Avenue Elementary School in the Mineola School District, where he spent 21 years.

"I believe that the foundation of a community is the education of its youth," Tolipano said. "In education, we strive to support the learners to acquire knowledge. However, it is equally important to inspire and empower students, ensuring each child has the opportunity to be creative, develop their ability to think critically and work collaboratively so they will ultimately contribute positively in our society."

ISLANDWIDE

Scholarship winners

Fourteen graduating seniors from Long Island were among more than 1,000 additional winners nationwide this summer of college-sponsored scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship Corp. The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Scholarship winners and their high schools were: Kevin Chen, Commack; Shruti Patel, East Meadow; Jonathan Hakimi, Great Neck North; Samantha Moy, Herricks; Isabella Roccanova, Holy Trinity; Stamatia Papazis, John F. Kennedy; Eric Wang, Manhasset; Khushi Shah, New Hyde Park; Kyle Mathew, Newfield; Ishaan Jhawar, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK; Dylan Houck, St. John the Baptist; Alex Ji and Aayush Turakhia, Syosset; and Amanda Ditaranto, West Islip.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT