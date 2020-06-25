Nassau School Notebook: 4 LI teams win at Youth Business Summit

Four Long Island teams placed in the top 10 of a national competition that challenged them to showcase their business and social media skills.

Virtual Enterprises International's Youth Business Summit: Reimagined asked teams to use the hashtag #YBSReimagined to post updates about their fictional companies to such social media platforms as Instagram and Twitter. The winners were "impressive in the quality and content of their posts," the organization said.

Long Island's top-10 teams, which each received $50,000 in virtual enterprise money, were from Baldwin, Huntington, Lynbrook and Sachem East high schools.

"As one of the 10 teams to receive this incredible honor, we were psyched," Lynbrook virtual enterprise teacher Benedict Tieniber said. "During a time of remote learning, they stepped it up and came together as a team day after day."

Lynbrook's Checkmate business consisted of an app that helps users budget efficiently, while Baldwin's SuppLI business consisted of subscription boxes featuring products solely from Long Island.

Huntington's Snooz³ business consisted of a sleep lifestyle line with customizable pillows, and Sachem East's Dough-Nation business consisted of creative doughnuts free of food allergens.

"We frequently posted pictures saying how we have been dealing with this quarantine and how we have been staying together as a class,” said Huntington junior Taylor Case, the chief executive officer of Snooz³.

To reach the national level, the teams were among the winners this spring at the Long Island Business Plan Competition held at American Portfolio Financial Services in Holbrook.

LEVITTOWN/WANTAGH

Roger Rees Award

MacArthur High School students Jake Schauder and Cassidy Baltazar have won the best actor and up-and-coming actress categories, respectively, of the 2020 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance. Wantagh High School won the PLAYBILLder's Excellence in Marketing Award.

The Roger Rees Awards recognize distinction in student performance and outstanding achievement in high school musical theater throughout the metropolitan area. Students were judged on characterization, movement, musicianship and presence.

The awards are presented by Disney Theatrical Group and the Broadway Education Alliance in association with Camp Broadway LLC.

ROSLYN

eCybermission

Roslyn High School's WhyUNoVax team was named the Northeast Regional Finalist of this year's eCybermission, a U.S. Army-sponsored competition that encourages children to propose scientific solutions to a problem in their community.

Roslyn's team — Ron Behiri, Jessie Dong, Sayem Kamal and Lior Schwartz — studied vaccine hesitancy and wrote an article urging people to get vaccinated. Each team member received a $2,000 savings bond.

Island Trees Middle School's Ride Right and The Pearls teams tied for first place statewide in the eighth-grade category, while Roslyn's ASKS team placed second statewide in the ninth-grade category.

ISLANDWIDE

Scholarship winners

Twenty-six Long Island students are among approximately 3,300 nationwide named winners of college-sponsored scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship Corp. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Winners and their high schools were: Eirini Drosos, Bethpage; Natalie Walsh, Centereach; Connor Brandvold, Chaminade; Paige Robinson, Commack; Kayla Quinn, Garden City; Tessie Dong, Talia Katz, Christina Liu, Timothy Liu, Shourav Saha and Keena Yin, Great Neck South; Jenna Chin, Herricks; Jack Hoffman, George W. Hewlett; Sarah Choi, Hicksville; Paul Bartolemea, Kellenberg; Alp Turgut, Jericho; Dohyeon Park, Manhasset; Jack Chillemi, Massapequa; Gisele Lachman, Oyster Bay; Cameron Robinson, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK; Noah Sollinger, Paul D. Schreiber; Ritvik Chilakamarthy and Brendan Dervan, Smithtown East; and Jake Butkevich and Benjamin Templeton, Ward Melville. Jackson DeMasi, a home-schooled student from Shirley, was also a winner.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT