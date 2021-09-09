The start of a new academic year requires more than just books and school supplies.

Long Island schools hosted everything from orientation picnics to mental health discussions in recent weeks to help reintroduce students and staff to learning — and one another.

In Uniondale, the school district coordinated a meet-and-greet event with the new superintendent, Monique Darrisaw-Akil, that was livestreamed on social media to allow for participation by all community members.

"I felt it was important that the community had the chance to learn my story and why I am so honored and humbled to be chosen to lead this district," Akil said. "I wanted to share my vision and be as transparent as I can possibly be."

In Roslyn, families had the opportunity to meet bus drivers and learn safety tips during a kindergarten bus orientation at Heights Primary School. The event was also attended by characters Chase and Skye from the children's television series "PAW Patrol."

In Locust Valley, the high school held a freshman orientation that featured such events as building tours, discussions on extracurricular activities and managing increased social, emotional and academic demands.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In Bethpage, an orientation was held for 16 new teachers that included a welcome breakfast and an introduction to the district’s array of instructional technology resources.

"You are the best of the best, and you are in one of the best places to work," Bethpage's Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Caroline Lavelle told teachers.

GLEN HEAD

New appointments

Thomas Dolan is interim superintendent of the North Shore School District, and Jennifer Imperiale is interim principal of North Shore Middle School. Dolan replaced Peter Giarrizzo, who is now superintendent of the Mount Pleasant School District in Westchester County; Imperiale replaced Rob Dennis, who is now principal of Northport High School.

Dolan has served as superintendent of the Franklin Square and Great Neck school districts, as well as principal of Cold Spring Harbor High School and H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square. He has also been interim president of Nassau Community College and acting/interim superintendent of the Locust Valley School District.

"The opportunity to serve the North Shore School District is as exciting a prospect as I've experienced in my professional life," Dolan said.

Imperiale spent more than a decade as assistant principal of North Shore High School.

LYNBROOK

New principal

Leah Murray has been appointed principal of West End Elementary School. She replaced Cindy Lee, who retired.

Murray had served as assistant principal of PS 169 Bay Terrace Elementary School in Bayside since 2017, and before that was a general-education and special-education teacher.

"I am looking forward to making meaningful relationships with all the students, staff and families," Murray said. "I can’t wait for all the learning and fun we will have next year and the years to come."

ISLANDWIDE

LIMHoF scholarships

Four graduating seniors — Anthony Barone of William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, Lauren Enos of Riverhead High School, Elias Giuliano of Northport High School, and Emily Howell of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School — were named 2021 recipients this summer of Distinction in Music Awards, which are valued at $500, from the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

The award recognizes their music accomplishments and plans to pursue music studies in college.

"The talent that exists on Long Island is something we want to celebrate," said the hall's Education Chairman Tom Needham. "In addition to following their own dreams, we believe these students will encourage and inspire others."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT