Thirty-one Long Island students were first-place winners in a competition that challenged them to demonstrate their business skills and knowledge.

The Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce's 18th Annual Emerging Leaders Competition attracted about 265 students from 16 high schools across Long Island. The competition, sponsored by St. Joseph's College, was held virtually this year because the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants presented volunteer judges with their solutions to business-related topics in 17 categories ranging from sports marketing to entrepreneurship to public relations.

"With most extracurricular activities canceled in 2020, this competition enabled high school students an opportunity to compete, with new schools participating for the first time, and gave the students a sense of normalcy in an otherwise abnormal year," said the chamber's board chairwoman, Vita Scaturro.

The competition's first-place winners, their high schools and categories were: Marianna Kowalski, Gary D. Bixhorn Technical Center, Interview 11/12; Aidan Longueville, Gary D. Bixhorn, Graphic Design and Branding; Anthony Martino, Gary D. Bixhorn, Sports Marketing A; Michael Winiawksi, Gary D. Bixhorn, Interview Life Skills; Dylan Guzman and Samantha Regenbogen, Commack, Public Relations; Hannah Proce, Harborfields, Entertainment Marketing; Kelly Feng, Karan Kaknia, Prableen Kaur and Gurvir Singh, Herricks, Entrepreneurship A; Davinder Chopra, Herricks, Interview 9/10; Ellie Simkhai and Jennifer Slattery, Herricks, Retail Marketing B; Lauren Lui and Carolyn Lau, Herricks, Tourism; Chelsea Patrick and Janice Rateshwar, Jericho, Health Care; Eason Pan and Kevin Zhu, Jericho, Not for Profit Fundraising; Allison Lee and Shania Mehta, Jericho, Retail Marketing A; Jennifer Buckley and Alexandra Gunning, Kings Park; Human Resources; Krish Pamnani and Nicholas Thomas, Syosset, Entrepreneurship B; Kyle Dapice, Syosset; Hospitality; Vivienne Lin and Christine Ling, Syosset, Public Relations; and Jackson Bullaro and Matt Kellner, Syosset, Sports Marketing B.

This year, the chamber also selected two seniors to receive $250 scholarships based on their participation in previous competitions. Those winners Gurvir Singh of Herricks High School and Jamie Saturno of Northport High School.

COUNTYWIDE

Zone Awards

A total of 110 seniors from 55 high schools received Nassau Zone Awards from the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. Each high school names one female and male recipient based on academics, leadership and physical performance.

Local winners and their high schools were: Erin Leary and Dionysios Valentis, Carle Place; Emily Famillette and Michael Forte, W. Tresper Clarke; Anna Spehr and William Spehr, Cold Spring Harbor; Jada Pepanio and Waris Mirza, East Meadow; Luciano Tuo and Reed Weimer, Glen Cove; Sabrina Schlusselberg and Alex Geula, Great Neck North; Abigail Garcia and Langston Bacchus, Great Neck South; Alannah Egan and Daniel Garcia, Herricks; Emma Kaszovitz and John Kiss, Hicksville; Tiffany Heilig and Jake Levy, Jericho; Alexandra Weilert and John Madsen, Locust Valley; Samantha Chen and John Torpe, Manhasset; Meghan Heckelman and Nick Ramos, Mineola; Deep Kaur and Joey Leonard, New Hyde Park; Isabelle Butt and Anthony Anzalone, North Shore; Brooke Bosse and Victoria Zakovic, Our Lady of Mercy; Miriam Coor and Bianca McEvoy, Oyster Bay; Isabelle Ryan and Christopher Stevens, Plainedge; Hailey Silberman and Michael Flood, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK; Ariana Matarangas and Luke Masciangelo, Roslyn; Daniella Cavallone and Justin Ruggeberg, St. Dominic; Emma Stylianos and Christopher Caprariello, Paul D. Schreiber; Kelly Batkiewicz and Nicolas Accardo, Syosset; Chrisline Boyer and Daniel Rivas, Westbury; and Julianna Anteri and Steven Valles Quiroz, Wheatley.

Local winners and their high schools were: Candice Betances and Dylan Pigott, Baldwin; Isabella Sierra and Zachary Hydo, Bethpage; Tali Gekhman and David Zammit, Sanford H. Calhoun; Alyssa Cowen and Jake Cavalli, H. Frank Carey; Emily Famillette and Michael Forte, W. Tresper Clarke; Madison Cooper and Nicholas Roselli, Division Avenue; Jada Pepanio and Waris Mirza, East Meadow; Annie Desrosiers and Franklin Infante, East Rockaway; Brianna Johnson and Jason Richardson, Elmont; Zoe Leung and Stephen Kessler, Farmingdale; Michelle Ashbahian and Jack Nolan, Floral Park; Zuri Johnson and Steven Flores, Freeport; Margaux Griffin and William Westfield, Garden City; Alessandra Borsellino and Nathaniel Redillo, Hewlett; Emma Rochanakit and Robert Lupo, Island Trees; Hannah Samuels and Eric Shindel, John F. Kennedy; Elaina Kassap and Jonathan Lelis De Sousa, Long Beach; Christina Franco and Joseph Giovinco, Lynbrook; Gianna Chiarello and Nicholas Bavaro, MacArthur; Dana Vilardi and Ferrick Robertson, Malverne; Alexandra Stasichin and John Reece, Massapequa; Samantha Green and Liam Donohue, Wellington C. Mepham; Deep Kaur and Joey Leonard, New Hyde Park; Isabella Lazzaro and John Justin, Oceanside; Giana Cesario and Vincenzo Buffolino, Seaford; Kristen Pink and Frantz Compere, Sewanhaka; Elizabeth Quilty and Sean Kennedy, South Side; Victoria Aquino and Zaronn Duncan, Uniondale; Katherine Torchenaud and Tadeusz Polkosnik, Valley Stream Central; Avianna Smith and Matthew Mahony, Valley Stream North; Hailey Roberts and Luke Costanzo, Valley Stream South; Kelly Baisley and Ryan Kearney, Wantagh; and Abigail Iseson and Oluwadolapo Babalola, West Hempstead.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT