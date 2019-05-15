New Hyde Park-Garden City Park

BUDGET

SPENDING $40,184,675, a 2.39 percent increase from the current $39,246,850.

TAX LEVY 2.93 percent increase, from $30,847,407 to $31,751,704. This is equal to the district's 2.93 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS The district did not provide information about potential changes in teacher salaries. The budget proposal adds an assistant principal, an instructional coach focused on literacy, and a school counselor. It also would provide additional iPads and Chromebooks for classroom use and continues programming/coding instruction for students in grades 1-6.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park. www.nhp-gcp.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Jennifer Kerrane is running unopposed. Incumbent Patricia Rudd is being challenged by Saadia Malik. Kathryn Canese and Sangeeta Nischal are running for another seat. Terms are three years.

Saadia Malik

BACKGROUND Malik, 38, works as a senior information technology manager at Weill Cornell Medicine in Manhattan. Malik is a graduate of SUNY Farmingdale, where she received a bachelor's degree in computer science. She holds an MBA from Hofstra University. She has two children attending district schools.

KEY ISSUE Malik says an important issue facing the district is "the shortage of extracurricular enrichment programs and after-school care within our elementary schools." Malik also says wants "to bring more awareness to diversity and inclusion within our district."

Sangeeta Nischal

BACKGROUND Nischal, 41, is a research scientist and holds a Ph.D. from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in India. She has two children who attend district schools. She is a visiting scientist at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research with Northwell Health. Her experience includes serving as a volunteer with the New Hyde Park Road School.

KEY ISSUE The most important issues are encouraging the whole-child educational philosophy and providing a safe environment to foster that educational method. "At present, we need to have more enrichment and extracurricular activities, sports and clubs in our schools. These activities are just as important as academics, and complement each other to develop a well-rounded student with more social skills than one who only concentrates on books."

Kathryn Canese

BACKGROUND Canese, 43, works in medical billing at Women's Health & Wellness in New Hyde Park. Canese earned a bachelor's at Hofstra University and received a master's degree in education from Hofstra, with a specialization in counseling. Her children attend district schools. She serves as second vice president of the New Hyde Park Memorial High School PTSA and is a member of the committee for polling-free schools. She serves on the executive committee of the Hillside Grade School PTA and is a past president of the group. She is a Cub Scout den leader.

KEY ISSUE "I believe school safety is the most important issue facing all districts and have worked as part of a committee to remove polling from our school buildings," Canese said. "As a component of school safety, it's also important to focus on mental health issues, as well."

Patricia Rudd

BACKGROUND Rudd is a current school board member and has served on the board for a total of 18 years. Rudd is a plant/outdoor garden buyer for Event Network. A lifelong district resident, Rudd has three grown children who graduated from district schools. She holds an associate degree in business administration from Queens Community College and an associate degree in Horticulture from Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

KEY ISSUE “Keeping below the 2 percent cap while maintaining educational excellence in our district. It really is challenging,” she said. “We have to make sure that any unfunded mandates that the state keeps pushing down on us, that they help take that out of the equation of the 2 percent tax cap.”