A state audit of the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District found that the district’s payroll bank reconciliations were not accurate, according to a copy of the report.

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office audited the district between July 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017, the report stated. The audit was released Wednesday.

The district reconciles its bank accounts monthly to compare the bank balances to its book balances, according to the report. The book balance for the payroll bank account, however, between May and September 2017, did not match the payroll bank account’s balance. There was an $8,299 difference that included outstanding checks, some of which dated to 2006.

The district did perform timeline bank reconciliations and only the payroll account was inaccurate, according to the report.

The district also did not use an employee who was independent of its record keeping to perform the bank reconciliations, the report stated.

In a response letter to the state, district officials said the district “strives to improve operations and will use this opportunity to create enhancements within the control environment. Ultimately, the goal is to always create an operational environment that best protects the fiscal integrity of the district.”

District officials could not be reached for comment.