New Hyde Park-Garden City Park school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $39,246,850 budget for 2018-19, a 2.7 percent increase from the current $38,215,400. The tax levy would increase 2.92 percent, from $29,973,390 to $30,847,407.

This increase equals the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.92 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise an estimated 2.92 percent, from $3,332.24 to $3,429.40. District officials noted that 2018-19 figures are unofficial because the Nassau County assessor’s office has not finalized assessed values and adjusted base proportions.

The district did not provide information or respond to an inquiry on potential increases in teacher salaries.

The proposed budget includes expenditures for new academic programs, according to the district’s online budget presentation. That includes addition of MIT’s Scratch for programming and coding instruction for grades 1-6, addition of Project Lead the Way as a science lab and STEAM period for grades 1-6, and adoption of a science series in grades K-6 as part of implementing the state’s Next Generation Science Standards.

The spending plan also funds 60 iPads with storage units for fourth-graders, 10 iPads per school to support Project Lead the Way, one cart of 25-30 Chromebooks for every two or three classrooms in grades 3-6, Chromebooks with storage units for each library, a new school bus and a new covered truck, according to the presentation.

District website:

nhp-gcp.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents David Del Santo and Jennifer DeRocchis are running unopposed for two positions in the by-seat election. Terms are three years.