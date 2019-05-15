BUDGET

SPENDING $1,010,379, a 27 percent decrease from the current $1,376,146.

TAX LEVY 3.8 percent increase, from $864,000 to $897,000. This is within the district’s 3.85 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes an average 4 percent increase. Step increases vary by teacher.

WHEN | WHERE

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at New Suffolk Common School. www.newsuffolkschool.com

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Joseph Polashock is running unopposed for the position, elected by seat. The term is three years.

