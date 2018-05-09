New Suffolk school district

VOTING

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at New Suffolk Common School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $1,292,581 budget for 2018-19, a 14.6 percent increase from the current $1,128,201. The tax levy would increase 1.6 percent, from $850,375 to $864,000.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 8.6 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes are estimated to increase 1.6 percent, but figures for the dollar amount on a single-family home were unavailable.

The proposed budget calls for a 1.6 percent step increase for teachers.

Classroom instruction at the small 111-year-old schoolhouse for students in prekindergarten through sixth grade is slated to continue in 2018-19. In January, the three-member school board had voted to end classroom instruction at the end of this school year because of the cost of paying a reinstated teacher’s back wages and benefits.

However, board President Tony Dill said last week that the district reached a settlement with the teacher that means classes can continue in the coming school year. He did not disclose the settlement’s terms, but said it includes the expenditure of bond proceeds.

District website:

newsuffolkschool.com

THE CANDIDATES

One position is open in the by-seat election. No nominating petitions had been received. Dill said if no write-in candidate emerges, the board can appoint a member for the next year. Incumbent Jeanette Cooper is not seeking re-election. The term is three years.